Xiaomi Presents Mega TV: 86 Inches, Mini LED, 144 Hz and More

During the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra we reviewed earlier this week, the manufacturer officially presented a whole range of new devices last Tuesday (April 18). The Xiaomi Master TV was also part of the lineup, which not only shines with its huge 86-inch screen size. The technology is also impressive, and it is the mini-LED technology that makes the new smart TV so interesting.

When I watched the Xiaomi launch event last Tuesday, one new product in particular really caught my attention: the new Xiaomi Master TV. Even though there are already smart TVs from the manufacturer, they tend to be budget models with average technology. The new monster TV, on the other hand, has a huge screen diagonal and it is the mini-LED backlight that makes the device so exciting.

The TV's build consists of a metal frame and a central aluminum base, which allows you to place the device on smaller furniture. Xiaomi uses a slim design to keep the frame as thin as possible and to offer more screen space. The display is a 4K QLED panel, which you already know from other manufacturers like Sony or Samsung. However, the highlight is definitely the mini-LED lighting, which reaches a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits.

Xiaomi and mini-LED - does that fit?

Thanks to the backlight, the Smart TV can display HDR content correspondingly bright, so you can feel a real cinema feeling, especially in dark rooms. The device dims the light in up to 1,080 zones, which results in almost perfect black, which we usually only know from premium LG OLED models. In addition, the panel achieves a refresh rate of up to 144 Hertz, which should especially please gamers.

Up to 2000 nits and 4K resolution await you with the Xiaomi Master TV. / © Youtube.com/Xiaomi

If you want a new TV for gaming, you should take a closer look at the Master TV. Not only is the panel perfect for finding opponents from far away, but also an HDMI 2.1 port and FreeSync Premium Pro should make gamers' hearts beat faster. The latter is supposed to significantly reduce tearing, especially when you play games with a low frame rate.

The Xiaomi Master TV also has an integrated 3.1 sound system with an output power of 70 watts via a 15-watt speaker on the left and right side, as well as a 20-watt center speaker and a 20-watt subwoofer. However, you'd better get some help carrying it, because the Master TV weighs an impressive 67.8 kilograms with the stand.

When will the Xiaomi Master TV be available in Western markets?

So far, there is no information as of when the new smart TV from China will be available outside the country. However, since there are already a few smart TVs from Xiaomi on European and Indian store shelves, we are also optimistic about the 86-inch Xiaomi Master TV. The assumption is obvious that the TV will also be officially unveiled in the summer together with the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 and the Xiaomi Tab 6 (Pro).

As soon as we know more, you will of course be the first to know on NextPit. A release in Europe would still be interesting, because the device costs just 14,999 yuan in China, which is the equivalent of just under €2,000/$2,200, which seems quite cheap for such a monster. An US launch is still a far fetched dream, as Xiaomi doesn't offer its smart TV in North America.

What do you think of the TV? Have you already had experiences with comparable mini-LED devices? Let us know in the comments!