Surprisingly affordable: Xiaomi Cyberdog wants to be your new new best friend!

Maybe the Xiaomi Cyberdog will soon be able to write its very own hands-on, introduction included. Until then, you will have to make do with me: I had the opportunity to spend an hour with the robot dog from the future and talk to Xiaomi about the vision behind the Cyberdog. Read and see more in our first hands-on.

Xiaomi Cyberdog: Design and operation

If you've used a browser and surfed the Internet in the last five years, you'll probably recognize the Xiaomi Cyberdog. It resembles the four-legged Spot from Boston Dynamics on the outside, but it is considerably cheaper. While Boston Dynamics is currently charging $74,500 for the Spot, while Xiaomi is selling the Cyberdog for a mere $1,500 (relatively pocket change), albeit currently only to developers and engineers. They are supposed to develop new concepts and uses for the open-source robot. The first batch of the Cyberdog is already sold out.

Ready to jump: The Cyberdog can even perform a backflip - but the feature was deactivated for safety reasons during the test. / © NextPit

The operating weight of the Xiaomi dog stands at 14 kilograms. Made from plastic, the casing feels solidly crafted and of high quality. In any case, when the robot dog rolled across the floor, I wasn't afraid of needing a broom and dustpan right away. The casing should definitely be solid - with a theoretical top speed of around 11.5 kilometers per hour.

The Xiaomi Cyberdog is primarily operated via the corresponding smartphone app. You can navigate the robot freely through the room via a virtual double control pad and use it as a mobile surveillance camera, for example. You can also define paths that the Cyberdog always follows and thus patrols certain areas. Last but not least, there is a "Follow" mode. Here, the robot attaches itself to the heels of a certain person.

What a good dog! The Cyberdog has a touchpad on its head. / © NextPit

In addition, the robot has a touchpad on its head, which is primarily used to check the battery status. The Cyberdog lasts up to 160 minutes on one charge, depending on usage. Charging via the USB-C port takes up to four hours. Speaking of ports: You can attach additional accessories to the robot via the two USB-C ports and the HDMI port. I am curious when the first cyberdogs with advertising displays will parade themselves through a shopping mall.