Xiaomi 2021 product launch: What to expect, how to watch the event live?
It's the dawn of a new week and things are looking busy for us tech journalists already with Xiaomi all set to announce a bunch of new products. The company has teased the launch event which simply goes by the name ' Xiaomi 2021'. While there has been no official word about what to expect from the new launches, thanks to previous leaks, we sort of already know the products the company could introduce this time around.
You can catch the live stream of the event right here on NextPit by simply clicking on the embedded link below.
Xiaomi 2021 launch event timings
Of course, depending on where you're watching it from, the local timings will change.
- UK: 12:30 PM
- India: 4:30 PM
- EST: 7:00 AM
Xiaomi 2021 event: Catch the live stream here
While Xiaomi isn't letting its guard down in its invitation to the online event. It only talks about a "Xiaomi Global Launch" and the teaser image doesn't give away terribly much either. Anyway, you can catch the live stream right here on NextPit without having to go anywhere else. Check the embedded video below.
Xiaomi has been quite prolific with its launches this year and it is pertinent to note that the company only recently launched the Mi 11 (which we recently reviewed) and the Redmi Note 10 series. The company's popular sub-brand Poco was also in the news for the launch of two new devices, the Poco F3 and the Poco X3 Pro.
As for the devices that are likely to be announced today, current rumours point towards the likelihood of these devices:
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
The company is also likely to launch new notebooks and wearables at the same event. Do watch this space for updates on all the new stuff that Xiaomi announces today!
