Is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Going Global? Here's the Buzz!

The Xiaomi 14 series, which includes the Xiaomi 14 Ultra as the company's premier camera flagship, is expected to be available internationally. These speculations have been further bolstered by eagle-eyed observers who spotted two model numbers in the IMEI database through a GSM Association entry, suggesting both a Chinese and a global version of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset.

Global Xiaomi 14 Ultra spotted at GSMA

Sometimes, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer prefers a more isolated approach for their new releases. The recently unveiled Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, is set to impress consumers with a quad-Leica camera configuration and will be sold exclusively in China, according to Xiaomi communications director Daniel Desjarlais. By all appearances, the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series is an entirely different story.

Expected to be unveiled in November 2023, the series will consist of a Xiaomi 14, a 14 Pro, 14 Pro+, and a Xiaomi 14 Ultra device, according to tipster Kartikey Singh. The leaker has also announced on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that at least three of the four Xiaomi smartphones mentioned here will be unveiled in China as well.

First rumors about the Xiaomi camera flagship

However, as we learned through a GSMA IMEI database entry which has now been shared by GSMChina, the model numbers 24030PN60G and 24030PN60C have surfaced. The respective letters at the end indicate the region (G=Global/C=China) while the first four numbers point to the launch date. Basically, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, like its predecessor, should experience a slight delay compared to its other siblings, touted to appear in March 2024.

We still know very little about the camera flagship, which carries the codename "Aurora". It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Other rumors point to a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a dominant quad-camera configuration from Leica. This is touted to be equipped with three 50 MP sensors and one 200 MP camera. It will probably not be easy on your wallet, either.

