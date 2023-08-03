Xiaomi 13T (Pro): Flagships with Leica Lenses Coming in Early September

The Redmi K60 Ultra was launched today in China. But even those outside the Asian country have reason to follow the launch because this flagship smartphone will also come to Europe and other parts of Asia under a different name: Namely as part of the Xiaomi 13T series. According to a rumor, the unveiling will already take place on September 1!

At the moment, the Xiaomi 13 series is already quite imposing, as we are used to from Xiaomi. Besides the base model Xiaomi 13 (review), the nextpit editorial team was also impressed with the quality of the Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Pro (review) and of course the Xiaomi 13 Ultra (review). But the busy Chinese have by no means reached the end of the road. Today, the Redmi K60 Ultra launched in China, but we will know it by another name.

For us, the rebranding provides for the names Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro—and the latest rumor—published by the Portuguese site 4GNews—talks about the global launch being scheduled for September 1.

Will the Xiaomi 13T Pro arrive at IFA?

That day raises some hints: On September 1, the electronic fair IFA officially starts in Berlin, where the nextpit team will, of course, be covering for you. Will we get to see the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro right away? At least that cannot be ruled out—we will let you know if we receive an official invitation for a launch in the next few days.

If this date were confirmed, Xiaomi would also be a bit ahead of Apple, which is expected to unveil the next iPhone shortly after. The comparison is not misleading either, because the Chinese smartphones also have flagship character, which is not only due to the Leica cam that is expected for the T models.

The Leica branding is currently on every high-end smartphone from Xiaomi. / © NextPit

But it is not only the camera that is high-end on the Xiaomi 13T Pro. On the contrary: We expect Xiaomi to focus on performance here and to cut back a bit on the cams compared to the Xiaomi 13 series.

According to rumors, we expect a Dimensity 9200+ chip to power the smartphone along with 12 to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display refreshes images at up to 144 Hz, while the 5,000 mAh battery can be charged at up to 120 W.

These are all specs that have been making the rounds as rumors in recent days, but the Dimensity 9200+ has now been officially confirmed by Xiaomi. Both the launch date of the Xiaomi 13T (Pro) and these specs are still waiting for confirmation, but should the two devices appear like this, Xiaomi would once again have two exciting flagship aces up its sleeve for the second half of the year.

What do you think about these models? Do they sound exciting to you? Or do you prefer to wait for the Xiaomi 14 series, which could be ready for November?