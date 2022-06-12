Xiaomi 13 rumored to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 gen 2

While the Xiaomi 13 smartphone is yet to be unveiled later this year, a new rumor is already out alleging that it will be the first device to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The new chipset is supposed to rely on a new layout along with a more efficient 4nm process.

TL;DR

Xiaomi 13 rumored to arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm will likely introduce a new CPU layout with its SD 8G2

The new cores of the SD 8G2 are said to offer up to 30% better performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to come with a new CPU layout and cores

According to the frequent leaker Abhishek Yadav, Qualcomm's next gen flagship SoC will be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with the model name SM8550. Although there's no surprise there, the new chip will get a unique CPU configuration of 1 + 2 + 2 + 3. Yes, that's the same 8-core design of the predecessor, but the company will apparently introduce more powerful Cortex cores that promise an up to 30 percent better performance.

Along with this new processor design comes a more capable Adreno 740 GPU. Unfortunately, there are no details available of how this new graphic unit will perform compared to the current Adreno 730 found on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the base model SD 8G1.

Qualcomm typically announces its SoC refreshes at the end of the year. We expect that the SD 8G2 will be official sometime in November with Xiaomi to follow soon with its Xiaomi 13 event.

Xiaomi's 12 Ultra is said to boast quad-cameras with Leica optics and imaging capabilities / © Twitter/u/onleaks

Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Leica optics

The upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 rather than the SD 8G2. The flagship smartphone is heavily anticipated to boast quad-cameras with Lecia branding. In addition, the unofficial render images that leaked also show a new camera hump design at the back and curved sides for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

