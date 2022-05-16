Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Cyclops cam raises many questions

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been leaked several times. Sometimes it was about technical specs, sometimes about the design of the flagship smartphone. Now it is about both, but both times related to the device's extraordinary camera.

TL;DR

Latest leak confirms the expected unusual ring design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Supposed focal length range of 12 to 120 mm.

Again with 120x digital zoom?.

Everything that gathers in the Xiaomi fan camp is currently waiting for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. After we already know the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X, only the top model is missing. Over the past few months, there have been repeated leaks about this flagship smartphone. Among them were several that dealt with the camera layout, which is reminiscent of a large Cyclops eye.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra with original and confusing camera design

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra that you can see in the article image above, the look of the camera on the back of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be completely different. Earlier leaks already suggested that we will be dealing with a large, circular camera array. Most recently, there were leaked images of prototypes and phone cases of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra—and now there's a new image that seems to confirm the rumors. See for yourself:

A big cyclops eye - and lots of holes / © Slash Leaks.

We can see the supposed back of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in the image and notice that there are plenty of cutouts arranged in a circle around the large main sensor. We still have no idea what they are supposed to be used for. Besides the main camera, we can probably expect a telephoto lens and an ultrawide camera, plus a depth sensor and of course the flash. However, we see a total of eight notches—so it will be exciting!

However, we do not only see holes, but also information at the lower edge of the camera island. There we find the hint that the 120x zoom of the predecessor will probably be used again. We also read that the focal length range is between 12 and 120 mm. Assuming that Xiaomi presents us with a triple cam, it is hard to think of a purpose for all the cutouts.

However, that makes things interesting and who knows: We might already know more in a few days! Qualcomm will present at least one new Snapdragon on May 20, 2022. And if it is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ that is also expected for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be right around the corner.

We'll keep you up to date here at NextPit, we promise. We will discuss whether it will actually be such a Cyclops Eye and what else is on board besides the main camera as soon as the info is available.

In the meantime, you are welcome to speculate in the comments how the cameras of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have improved compared to the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. And who knows: Maybe one of you has a clever explanation for all the cutouts.