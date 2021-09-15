Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and more: New smartphones, tablets and IoT

Xiaomi has burned off a real product fireworks today: Four smartphones, led by the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro were there, but also a new tablet and other novelties from other product categories. We introduce you to the new smartphones and all other devices, tell you the most important features and prices.

The Chinese manufacture have already released a massive amount of products this year - and today, September 15, they are once again firing from all their marketing guns. Xiaomi is presenting us with no less than four new smartphones today, of which the new flagships 11T and 11T Pro were the most hotly anticipated.

In addition, there are a few more products to marvel at aside from the smartphones. We recap for you everything that we got to see in terms of new products today.

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro - the new flagships

The eyes were just naturally on the new flagship models. The T series presents itself as an improvement of the already released Xiaomi Mi 11 (review). In this regard, the 11T and 11T Pro are identical in several respects. For example, both offer us a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

In addition, there is a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz, TrueColor technology and a brightness of up to 1000 nits. The displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The camera setup is also identical: besides the main camera with 108 MP wide-angle sensor, there is also an ultra-wide-angle camera with 8 MP as well as a 5 MP telephoto camera. In front, we find a 16 MP selfie camera in each case.

Xiaomi has put a lot of emphasis on the fact that content creators can create particularly cinematic videos. With the "Cinemagic" experience, Xiaomi offers us a new AI cinema mode that enables fancy movie tricks like Time Freeze, Night Time Lapse and Magic Zoom.

Say hello to the new flagships in the 11-series / © Xiaomi

Audio Zoom is also new, which makes it possible for you to get audio closer to you as you zoom in. Speaking of sound, buyers:inside the smartphones will enjoy stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Harman Kardon sound.

Of course, there are also a few things where the Pro model can stand out from the 11T. One of them is the speed at which you can charge your battery. While you still have to be content with 67 watts in the 11T, the identically sized 5,000 mAh battery in the Pro model benefits from Xiaomi's HyperCharge technology.

It charges your smartphone with 120 watts in 17 minutes. The 11T Pro is thus the very first Xiaomi model that is globally available with this quick-charging technology.

There are differences under the hood: I am not talking about the 8 GB RAM and the storage variants with 128 or 256 GB - you will find them in both models. We see the differences in the installed SoCs: Xiaomi relies on MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 Ultra for the 11T, while the 11T Pro gets the stronger Snapdragon 888.

As for the colors, you have to choose between "Celestial Blue", "Meteorite Gray" and "Moonlight White" before buying. The blue model makes the most interesting impression, because we see a color gradient from blue to purple.

The pre-order phase for Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro begins on September 15, 2021. Those who pre-order will receive a Mi Watch free of charge with the purchase of the device, while stocks last.

The Xiaomi 11T will be available on October 1st in the 8 GB + 128 GB version at an RRP of EUR 549.90.

The Xiaomi 11T 8 GB + 256 GB storage version costs 599.90 EUR (RRP).

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be released on October 1st in the 8 GB + 128 GB version at an RRP of EUR 649.90.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 GB + 256 GB storage version costs 699.90 EUR (RRP).

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Redmi 10 - for price-conscious users

Xiaomi also showed us a revamped 11 Lite today. As with the T models, Xiaomi is now dropping the "Mi" name suffix, so the model name is "Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE". We get to deal with a Snapdragon 778G including 5G modem here, which is supported by 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage, depending on the version.

Apple would have called it Sierra Blue - here it's "Bubblegum Blue" / © Xiaomi

Up front, we're looking at a 6.55-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with 10-bit TrueColor and HDR10+ support, as well as Dolby Vision. The FullHD resolution display repeats images at 90 hertz and also scores with 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The battery is smaller than the top models at 4,250 mAh and can be charged at 33 watts.

The 11 Lite 5G NE also has a triple-cam, led in this case by a main 64 MP cam. Completing the camera system is an ultra-wide 8-megapixel camera and a 5 MP telephoto macro camera. Apart from a new Vlog mode, users:inside here are expected to be kept happy with AI features like one-click AI Cinema and video filters. Up front, there's a 20 MP selfie cam.

The device is very slim at 6.81 millimeters and weighs just 158 grams. Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and the new Snowflake White are your color options here.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be available from October in the 6 GB + 128 GB version at an RRP of 369.90 euros.

Redmi 10 - Xiaomi's new entry-level smartphone

The new entry-level model from Xiaomi / © Xiaomi

Priced below the 11 Lite 5G NE, and also in terms of features, is the new Redmi 10. The 6.5-incher has an FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with 90 hertz. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio G88, along with 4 GB of RAM and a choice of 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

The Redmi 10's quad-cam relies on a 50MP main camera for the first time in this price range. This is then joined by an ultra-wide angle cam with 8 MP, as well as macro and depth sensor with 2 MP each. The battery is generous with 5,000 mAh and can be charged with 18 watts. If the model sounds exciting to you, you have a choice of three colors: Carbon Gray, Pebble White with a smooth finish, and Sea Blue with a textured finish.

The Redmi 10 will be released on October 1, 2021 in two versions (4 GB + 64 GB, RRP 179.90 euros, and 4 GB + 12 8GB, RRP 199.90 euros) and will be available through Xiaomi's official sales channels and selected mobile phone providers.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Yes, Xiaomi also has a new tablet on the way / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi has also pulled a new tablet out of the hat today with the Pad 5. Up front, you're looking at an 11-inch WQHD+ display with a refresh rate of 11 inches. When writing with the 12.2-gram (sold separately) Smart Pen, you'll benefit from the 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as the touch sampling rate of 240 Hz.

There's an 8 MP shooter at the front, while you'll find a 13 MP cam at the back. Good sound should be provided by the quad speakers and Dolby Atmos. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 powers the tablet, and thanks to the 8,720 mAh battery, you should be able to go without a power outlet for a long time. Xiaomi offers 6 GB of RAM for the Pad 5 - as well as 128 GB of storage.

When the Pad 5 is released, you'll have a choice between Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colors. Pricing will be available later, too. The Xiaomi Pad 5 with 6 GB + 128 GB is available from September 23, in two color variants Cosmic Gray and Pearl White at an RRP of 399.90 euros.

Smart Home and more: This is also new

As mentioned at the beginning, there were a few other products included that are perhaps a little less exciting for us, but we'd still like to touch on them briefly.

Mi Smart Band 6

Mi Band 6 owners listen away for a second: At the launch event, Xiaomi also presented us with the new Smart Band 6, which is essentially exactly the same as the familiar model. The only important difference: NFC is now also on board, which we have so far sorely missed there. Also, new is an integrated Amazon Alexa function, which expands the voice control for smart home.

Mi Smart Projector 2

The projector is small and handy (and one-eyed) / © Xiaomi

A compact projector with Full HD resolution and Dolby Audio, which Xiaomi wants to market as a handy plug-and-play device. Android TV and Google Assistant are integrated, so the device can also be controlled via voice.

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000

The mesh system comes straight in a two-pack / © Xiaomi

The new Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2-pack) aims to power your smart devices throughout your home and is said to provide reliable network coverage up to 4,000 square feet thanks to dual-band Wi-Fi 6. Xiaomi promises optimal network efficiency and reduced latency with 1024QAM modulation, as well as OFDMA and "2 x 2 MIMO" support. If a device on the network is detected as offline, the mesh system can even automatically reorganize the network.

Xiaomi is not currently telling us pricing for either the mesh system or the Smart Projector 2.

What does the NextPit community say? Have you already got an overview of the new products? Then tell us which smartphone interests you the most - or if you have your eye on one of the other new Xiaomi products.