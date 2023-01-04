Withings accepts the challenge of selling you a home urine lab

Withings is showing a smart urine lab for the home at CES 2023. The U-Scan hangs in your toilet bowl and automatically analyzes various biomarkers in your urine. Applications include cycle tracking or nutritional analysis, such as for water balance, vitamins, and exercise. TL;DR Withings U-Scan is a smart urine lab with a smartphone app that automatically distinguishes different people.

Depending on the cartridge used, various biomarkers are recorded for metabolism or period tracking.

The urine lab costs around $530 one time and is equipped with a measurement cartridge for three months of data collection.

By now, we've become accustomed to using fitness trackers and smartwatches to collect all sorts of body data—from activity levels and sleep to resting heart rate, VO2Max, and more. With its urine lab called U-Scan, Withings is now taking it a step further by measuring different biomarkers in users' urine. Affiliate offer Withings Body Scan To device database The small 9 cm diameter UFO has an inlet for collecting liquids. A temperature sensor detects whether it is urine or water from the toilet flush, which is also used to clean the sensor. As soon as U-Scan detects urine, it is analyzed for various parameters in the test cartridge. The gadget then sends the measurement data to the cloud via Wi-Fi. The results can then be found in Withings' Health Mate app. Inside the Withings U-Scan is a rotating unit with the analysis cartridge. / © Withings By the way, you don't have to change the sensor every time you go to the toilet. Based on the individual urine composition, Withings recognizes different users automatically. The battery in the housing is rechargeable and should last for three months. Incidentally, the measuring cartridge included in the box also lasts that long.

As mentioned at the beginning, there will be two different cartridges. U-Scan Cycle Sync is aimed at tracking the female cycle, while U-Scan Nutri Balance is intended to help track nutrition. According to the FAQ on the manufacturer's website, the following parameters will be tracked. U-Scan Cycle Sync: LH (luteinizing hormone) to predict the menstrual cycle and determine the ovulation window.

Specific gravity for water balance.

pH for protein-vegetable balance. U-Scan Nutri Balance: Specific gravity for water balance.

pH value for protein-vegetable balance.

Ketones for energy metabolism.

Vitamin C level. In its various YouTube videos, Withings promises to present the data in a way that users can understand and then come up with specific recommendations. In the clip embedded below, for example, you can see how the app recommends contributions, how to optimally prepare for a run, or how to polish up your vitamin C balance. In addition, the recorded readings can be tracked over time.