Withings made an announcement at IFA this year, introducing the new ScanWatch Nova Brilliant. This is the latest version of the premium ScanWatch Nova hybrid smartwatch, which was first revealed late last year. It will be available in November, priced at $589 (€599.95 / £549.95).

A Sleeker Version of the ScanWatch Nova

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant retains most of the tracking features from the standard ScanWatch Nova but introduces several notable design upgrades. It will also be available in a smaller 39 mm case, perfect for those with smaller wrists or anyone who prefers a more compact watch. The device is water-resistant up to 5ATM and comes in both gold and silver, featuring a linked bracelet.

What sets the Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant apart is its grooved, fluted titanium bezel surrounding the dial, which is protected by sapphire crystal. Unlike the Nova, it removes the rotating bezel, revealing the digital crown instead of having a protruding part around it.

Withing's ScanWatch Nova Brilliant is available in silver and gold titanium cases / © Withings

The watch features a high-resolution grayscale circular OLED display on the upper half, showing health metrics, battery status, and notifications. Users can navigate via the crown. A traditional minute/second dial is placed on the lower half.

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant includes the same PPG Gen 3 sensors as its predecessor. It enables advanced tracking like continuous heart rate monitoring with irregular rhythm alerts, sleep and menstrual cycle tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and all-day body temperature tracking with alerts for abnormal readings. It also offers an on-demand ECG with AFib detection, supports 40 exercises, and measures VO2 Max.

Withings claims the battery life of the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant can last up to 30 days on a single charge.

Withings launches free Cardio Check-up for Withings+ subscribers / © Withings

Free Heart Check-Up for Withings+ Subscribers

Alongside the new ScanWatch, Withings has introduced Cardio Check-Up, an online service included in the Withings+ subscription plan. This service allows users to send their ECG readings through the app for review by certified cardiologists. The cardiologists will provide results and diagnoses for conditions like AFib and other arrhythmias, along with personalized health and prevention tips.

Subscribers are entitled to four reviews per year, or one per quarter. The service will launch in France, Germany, and the UK during the last quarter of 2024.

