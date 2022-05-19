Withings ScanWatch Horizon hybrid smartwatch with ECG lands in US

Previously launched in Europe and the UK, Withings Scanwatch Horizon finally arrives in the US. It's the company's most premium and rugged hybrid smartwatch as it is built from stainless steel and flat sapphire glass. In addition, the Scanwatch Horizon comes with a long battery life and advanced tracking features.

TL;DR

Withings introduced Scanwatch Horizon hybrid smartwatch with ECG, 10 ATM rating.

The Scanwatch Horizon boasts advanced monitoring functions.

The hybrid smartwatch is priced at $500.

Durable hybrid smartwatch with advanced monitoring features

The Scanwatch Horizon looks more like a classic watch than the original Horizon Scanwatch because of its analog dial and rotating bezel. However, it features a PMOLED sub-display that shows smartphone notifications with customized preview of messages. Rotating the digital crown will display data from steps, heart rate, calories, and other activities.

Despite the hybrid label, the smartwatch has advanced monitoring features. There is an on-demand ECG and respiratory scan to detect abnormal breathing disturbances via blood oxygen saturation level or SpO2. Moreover, there is a 24/7 heart rate monitoring paired with sleep score similar to the Garmin Vivosmart 5.

The Scanwatch Horizon comes with a rotating bezel and luminous index and hands. / © Withings

In terms of protection, the Scanwatch Horizon is rated for 10 ATM or 100 meters of depth. Withings says this is not suited for deep diving but suitable in pool swimming and rough water sports like surfing. The luminous coating on the dial and hands provides visibility in low light scenarios.

You can pair the hybrid smartwatch with Withings Health Mate app for Android and iOS to keep track of your activities and connect to the smartphone's GPS. The company says you can integrate the smartwatch through Google Fit, Apple Health, and other popular fitness apps to track your performance.

Battery life and pricing

One of the biggest advantages of Withings Scanwatch Horizon is the battery life. A single charge can last up to 30 days according to Withings. It can be extended to 20 more days using the power mode. Charging will take 1 hour for 80% and 2 hours to fully charge the device.

The Scanwatch Horizon is already available from Amazon, online store of Withings, and Best Buy for $500 (€500 / £450). Color options include blue or green. It also comes with a replaceable 20 mm stainless steel wristband.

Which do you prefer, pure or hybrid smartwatch? Let us know your thoughts.