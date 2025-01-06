Withings Turns Your Reflection Into a Health Dashboard at CES 2025

When you envision a device as the ultimate health hub, what comes to mind? For me, it’s always been a life-sized reflection of my body, seamlessly surrounded by real-time data. At CES 2025, Withings took a significant step toward turning that vision into reality. The company is pushing the boundaries of connected health with Omnia , a concept device that reimagines how we monitor and understand our well-being. Designed as an interactive smart mirror, Omnia offers a comprehensive daily health screening by aggregating data from various Withings devices into a sleek, AI-powered interface.

Yes, Omnia is a concept device—so why dedicate an entire article to it? The answer is simple. While it exists in the realm of ideas, Omnia seamlessly integrates Withings' existing portfolio and teases cutting-edge features set to debut in the coming months. More importantly, it offers a compelling glimpse into the future of digital health and the potential of connected wellness technology.

Omnia: A New Dimension in Personal Health

Omnia is not just a mirror—it’s a health hub. By integrating data from Withings' extensive ecosystem of devices, including smartwatches like the SmartWatch 2 we tested, smart scales like the Body Scan we recently reviewed, and sleep trackers. Along with its own advanced sensors, Omnia delivers a 360-degree view of an individual’s health.

The idea here is to go beyond passive monitoring, offering people an engaging and proactive experience. But how? Its intuitive interface visualizes key health metrics, such as heart health, metabolic function, and sleep quality, while an AI Voice Assistant provides real-time feedback, motivational prompts, and answers to health-related questions.

Key features include:

Daily Health Scans : Insight into cardiovascular health, body composition, activity, nutrition, and sleep.

: Insight into cardiovascular health, body composition, activity, nutrition, and sleep. Interactive Mirror Interface : A visually striking dashboard for all your health metrics.

: A visually striking dashboard for all your health metrics. AI Voice Assistant : Your personal health assistant for guidance and encouragement.

: Your personal health assistant for guidance and encouragement. Telemedicine Integration: Direct access to healthcare professionals for virtual consultations.

Withings Omnia Smart Health Mirror / © Withings

A Holistic Approach to Health Management

With Omnia, Withings wants to emphasize the interconnectivity of health metrics, showing how factors like sleep and nutrition impact heart health and metabolic function. This panoramic perspective transforms health monitoring from a reactive process into a proactive, data-driven journey.

Through daily use, Omnia enables early detection of irregular trends in key health parameters, such as blood pressure or sleep patterns, potentially preventing serious conditions. It also helps users refine habits around activity, diet, and recovery, driving long-term health improvements.

Data at a Glance

The Omnia mirror integrates seamlessly with Withings devices and third-party apps, collecting over 60 health parameters, including:

Heart Health : ECG, blood pressure, vascular age, and resting heart rate.

: ECG, blood pressure, vascular age, and resting heart rate. Metabolic Composition : Fat-to-muscle ratio, visceral fat, and water mass.

: Fat-to-muscle ratio, visceral fat, and water mass. Activity Metrics : VO₂ max, recovery, and calorie burn.

: VO₂ max, recovery, and calorie burn. Sleep Quality : Apnea detection, sleep stages, and recovery.

: Apnea detection, sleep stages, and recovery. Nutrition Analysis: Ketone trends, vitamin levels, and hydration.

The Bigger Picture: Health as a System

When I first heard the name “Omnia”, I naturally became curious about its meaning. It turns out that “Omnia” in Latin means “all” or “everything.” This perfectly aligns with what Withings aims to convey: a concept that represents Health as a System.

By linking all the metrics, Omnia shows how improving one area can positively impact others. For example, better sleep can enhance heart health, while refined nutrition may positively influence metabolic function. The brand is also tapping into the idea of a future-ready, seamless health dashboard that captures people's imagination. Just take a look at the image that follows:

Withings Omnia Health Device Display / © Withings

According to Eric Carreel, Founder of Withings—and, in my view, one of the most visionary minds in health today—unveiling the Omnia concept is about more than introducing a new tool. It’s about creating a lifestyle where data and insights lead to healthier outcomes.

OMNIA represents a monumental leap forward.

A Glimpse Into the Future

Let’s be clear: Omnia isn’t a device in the traditional sense but rather a manifestation of Withings’ vision for a future where health monitoring is as seamless as looking in the mirror. While the device itself is not currently in development—and I believe this level of integration is still five to ten years out—let’s shift our focus to what this concept truly represents and the possibilities it introduces.

As a digital health enthusiast, I find this health hub particularly compelling, especially given the growing prioritization of health in recent years. A 2024 survey revealed that 82% of U.S. consumers and 73% of U.K. consumers view wellness as a top or significant priority in their daily lives, highlighting a global shift toward health and well-being.

Furthermore, Statista data shows that wearable device adoption is on the rise globally. Last year, 46% of respondents in China reported using wearables, followed by 35% in the United States, 33% in Germany, and 25% in Japan. This reflects the increasing role of technology in personal health management worldwide.

And let’s be even more honest—people want to live longer. Why else would Bryan Johnson’s quest for longevity be featured in a Netflix documentary in 2025?

Jokes aside, with the Omnia concept, Withings is clearly hinting at significant AI advancements for their devices, evidenced by the mention of an AI Voice Assistant. Moreover, the company has been heavily focused on advancing telehealth, as we’ve frequently reported. Key innovations include last year’s release of the BeamO device and the Urinalysis tool introduced two years ago.

On January 7, during CES 2025, the company will host a launch event, and I’m confident we’ll hear more about these developments. That said, I doubt Omnia will be among their new releases.

Now, I’m curious—what are your thoughts on a device like Omnia? Would you be interested in this level of advanced technology?