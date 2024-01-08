CES 2024 | Is Withings BeamO Redefining the Future of Health Tech?

The French company Withings introduced a new product called "BeamO" at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas. "BeamO" is a versatile health measuring device, designed to offer four key health metrics. This device aligns with the telemedicine approach, enabling family doctors to remotely access and review a patient's health data.

Withings BeamO: 4-in-1 measuring device

We recently shared an in-depth review of the Withings ScanWatch 2, a notable addition to the market with features like a body temperature variation sensor and cycle tracking. And now at CES 2024, Withings is showcasing a new health-focused product, the Withings BeamO.

This is a portable measuring device that is smaller than a smartphone and yet provides you with a complete health check of four measurement data within one minute. It includes body temperature, which is recorded via the temporal artery, a digital stethoscope, which uses acoustic sound waves to listen to your heart and lungs, an ECG (electrocardiogram) and a measurement of your blood oxygen level (SpO2).

The Withings BeamO measures body temperature at the temporal artery. / © Withings

All this data can be transmitted to your smartphone via Wi-Fi and analyzed using the Withings app. Information is provided to help the user gain an understanding of the data collected. As a new feature of the app, Withings mentions the option of recording prescribed medication and noting possible side effects.

Will long waiting times at the doctor's soon be a thing of the past? / © Withings

All this data can be shared with your family doctor if you wish, with the aim of telemedicine—i.e. an online consultation. Withings has currently applied for FDA approval for the BeamO. Sales are planned for June 2024. The announced price will be around $250.

What do you think of the BeamO device? Please let us know your experiences and opinions in the comments below.