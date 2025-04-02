The Thermometer of the Future? Withings’ BeamO is Finally Available

Withings’ BeamO was unveiled last year, but its release remained uncertain due to pending regulatory approvals. After a long wait, the French digital health brand has finally confirmed availability and pricing for its 4-in-1 health scanner, launching first in Europe at €249.95.

The BeamO is Withings' latest portable smart health scanner, combining an ECG, pulse oximeter, thermometer, and stethoscope for heart and lung assessments. It’s designed to capture key health metrics like heart rate and body temperature, while also allowing users to log symptoms and medications.

Our team went hands-on with the BeamO at IFA last year and was impressed by the sheer range of features packed into such a compact form.

The BeamO works together with the Withings app companion. / © nextpit

BeamO’s recorded measurements can be shared during in-person or telemedicine consultations, helping speed up diagnoses. Like other Withings health devices, it supports the Cardio Check-Up feature, letting users submit ECG recordings for cardiologist review—with results typically returned within 24 hours.

Thanks to multi-user support via a single Withings account, BeamO is ideal for families—no need for each member to wear a dedicated tracker. Plus, its medical-grade sensors make it a solid tool for validating readings from other wearables.

Withings BeamO Includes 3-Month Access to Withings+

Withings has officially launched the BeamO in Europe (excluding the U.K. and Switzerland) via its online store starting today, April 2, at €249.95. The device includes a free 3-month Withings+ subscription, unlocking access to Cardio Check-Up and other premium health features. Retail availability in physical stores is set to follow on May 15.

As for the U.S. launch, Withings has yet to confirm a release date. The BeamO still awaits FDA clearance for its four core health-tracking features. That said, the expected retail price stateside is $249.