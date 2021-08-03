WhatsApp update: Here is how history migration between iOS and Android will work

We're always keeping an eye out for the latest WhatsApp update news and features. In this article, we'll tell you about the new features each update brings. The latest news from the beta version enables you to switch your chat history from iOS to Android easily.

What's new on the beta version?

Multiple Devices Feature

After months of teasers and references included in the app, testing of the standalone use option on multiple devices has finally begun. The new feature is still restricted to a closed group among those who use WhatsApp Beta, and allows registering up to 4 other devices, which work without depending on the cell phone.

To understand how it will work in the stable version of the app, check out the tutorial below:

Photos and videos that can only be viewed once

WhatsApp has gradually started to release the option to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once, and then are erased in the other person's history. The application makes it clear that the contact still has the option to capture the screen, as you can see in the article we wrote about the feature:

The latest released features in the official version

WhatsApp improves group calling

WhatsApp continues to expand its functions and has now improved group calling, especially for those who tend to arrive too late at the agreed time. Now the service allows latecomers to join video calls that are already in progress, even after missing the initial call.

The new function takes some pressure off if you can't immediately accept the group call or if you haven't answered it. Many times you want to participate in a conversation, but you can't because you are in another conversation, for example. With the change, invited people now have the option to join the video conference later, at any time, as long as the call is still going on.

It doesn't matter if you have already tapped "Skip", because in the "Calls" tab you will find information about the meeting, and you can return to it at any time.

The feature is already being distributed in the app and the end-to-end encryption continues to protect video calls.

WhatsApp improves group calling for those living late / © WhatsApp

What's coming to WhatsApp in the future

This is how WhatsApp chat transfer happens between iOS and Android

WhatsApp will soon launch a new feature that will enable you to switch your chat history from iOS to Android easily. Loyalists at XDA Developers have discovered screenshots where we were able to get a glimpse of this upcoming feature.

Instant messaging apps like WhatsApp stores your chat history locally on your smartphone's internal memory. While doing so ensures having better data security compared to the likes of Telegram, this can be a cumbersome affair when you are making the switch to a new smartphone. While transferring your WhatsApp chat history from one Android device to another is a remarkably painless affair, switching from iOS to Android is (unsurprisingly) far more complicated than it ought to be. Until now, at least.

WhatsApp experts at Wabetainfo have now revealed on Twitter that WhatsApp is working on a new feature to switch between iOS and Android. It has been known for quite some time now that Facebook is working on this feature, and at long last, the first screenshots have surfaced. Images from the XDA Developers forum already depict how the new feature will work in detail.

The iOS version of WhatsApp will soon receive a new setting in an update. As seen in the screenshots below, this will be labelled as "Move chats to Android" and can be found in the instant messenger's settings. In order to use this feature, you'll need to connect your Android smartphone and iPhone via a cable. Hence, it is best to make sure you have a USB-C to Lightning cable in order for the process to be successful. Owners of newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 12 should not fret as it already comes with this cable.

This is how the new feature for WhatsApp should look like in iOS / © XDA Developers / NextPit / Montage: NextPit

Even with both smartphones are connected, you will still have to scan a QR code which is displayed on the Android device. As Wabetainfo noted, this feature is currently in development and will be rolled out in a future update. As to exactly when this update will be made available remains unclear.

How to test WhatsApp features before launch

To enroll in the WhatsApp trial program you must register on the app's beta page, available for Android and iOS. Places are limited, so it is necessary to wait for the release of new applications. To know more about it, check out the article linked below:

How to install or update the latest WhatsApp APK

Note: This article is updated with news from WhatsApp, both already available in the app, and still under development or testing. The comments below may refer to older versions of the app, or features that have been discontinued.