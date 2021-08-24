WhatsApp: Native iPad app in the pipeline?

As part of a multi-device feature, WhatsApp could finally release a native iPad app which would be a huge first for the Facebook messaging app.

WABetainfo has published screenshots shows how one could link an iPad to its main WhatsApp account.

Instead of going through WhatsApp Web, multiple devices can rely on a native app.

WABetainfo, the unofficial but generally reliable source of news and leaks concerning WhatsApp has posted several screenshots via its official Twitter account, showing what could very well be the second development phase for the multi-device feature.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad a web app? No, it's a native app!

• Will WhatsApp for iPad work independently? Yes.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad already available? No.

• WhatsApp beta for iPad? If you have WhatsApp beta for iOS, you will automatically have the iPad version in the future. https://t.co/aQYBBtW7Sb — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 21, 2021

The long-requested feature allows users to use the same WhatsApp account across multiple devices without having to be logged in to their main smartphone at all times. WhatsApp is currently testing out this multi-device feature on a limited basis in its latest beta.

Screenshots published by WABetainfo on August 21 revealed that users would be able to link an iPad and use it as part of the multi-device setup. However, what's more interesting is how the site mentioned that this option will rely on a native app and not on WhatsApp Web as is currently the case.

In theory, if these rumors are confirmed, iPad users could finally receive a dedicated WhatsApp app on their tablet. WABetainfo also mentioned that Android tablets would also receive the multi-device feature soon.

This "multi-device 2.0" feature is still in development and apart from the aforementioned screenshots, there is nothing concrete to indicate when the iPad app will be released.