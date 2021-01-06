How to send a WhatsApp message to someone without saving their number

With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging applications on the planet. And the reason for its staggering popularity lies in its sheer simplicity. Just think of it. All a person needs to get WhatsApp up, and running is a smartphone with a data plan and a phone number.

While there is no doubt about the fact that it's this very simplicity that made the app as popular as it is today, you can't help but talk about this annoying problem with the app that I am sure many of you might have encountered.

Well, the thing is rather simple. At the time of publishing this article, there seems to be no easy way to send a WhatsApp message to a person who is not in your phone contacts. This is a particularly annoying issue since there are times when you need to send a one-off WhatsApp message to a person who isn't in your contacts. And to add the person needlessly to your contacts just to send that single, one-time message is a bit too much, right?

While several third-party apps claim to 'fix' this issue for you, you should always tread with caution if you decide to embark on this path. This is simply because many of these apps come from developers with questionable credentials and dubious privacy policies.

What is the solution then, you might be wondering?

In this article, we will show you how to send WhatsApp messages to someone who is not in your contacts. What's even better is the fact that this method doesn't require you to install third-party apps or worry about whether you're phone is running iOS or Android.

How to send a WhatsApp message to someone not in your contacts list

At the outset, let me make it clear that the steps you read below aren't really as confusing as it might look. However, I am sure that once you complete the process, you will get used to it and it will be easier the next time you do it. Anyway, let's dive right in.

The first thing you need to do is to open the browser app on your smartphone.

Once open,

Type the following link in the search bar: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=XXXXXXXXXXX (In place of the Xs type the phone number of the person you want to contact, including the country code, but without the + sign.)

This means if the person has an American number (with the +1 prefix), it would look something like this: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=19175550123

Press ' enter ' on your smartphone.

A WhatsApp window will open asking if you want to send a message to that phone number. Press on ' send message '.

You will automatically be redirected to WhatsApp with the 'start chatting' window to the person you entered in your phone.

Well, this is a lot simpler than you thought, eh? / © NextPit

You can use this method every time you want to send a message to someone who you do not wish to add to your contacts list. And like I mentioned earlier, the steps mentioned above might seem daunting initially - but once you get the hang of it, it will be a piece of cake and come to most of you naturally.

Anyway, what do you think of this short but nifty WhatsApp hack? Were you aware of this trick? Do let us know in the comments section below.