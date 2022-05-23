WhatsApp announces end of support for old iPhones

As many times before, WhatsApp plans to remove support for some old devices, and in this case the ones running with iOS 10 and iOS 11. This is bad news for iPhone 5 and 5C users who cannot upgrade to iOS 12. The end of support is scheduled for later this year.

TL;DR

WhatsApp on iOS 10 and 11 is scheduled to end on October 24, 2022.

WhatsApp says that only iOS 12 and newer will be able to support WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, if you still have an iPhone 5 or an iPhone 5C you won't be able to use the world's most famous messaging app as of October 24. This is because WhatsApp will end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions.

Update the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings> General, then tap Software Update to ge the latest iOS version.

We also find some information about it on WhatsApp's Help Center page and states that is only offering its services to users of iOS 12 and above from November on. Since the iPhone 5 and 5C have been stuck at iOS 10.3.4 will therefore no longer be allowed to have grouped conversations on these phones.

WhatsApp regularly removes support for certain versions of Android and iOS. This allows it to focus on new features that can't run on operating systems that are more than five years old.

Last year already, several rumors suggested that WhatsApp was planning to drop iOS 10 support by the end of the year. Finally, it will happen in a few months. So if you still own an iPhone 5, this will give you a good excuse to leave WhatsApp!

What do you think about this move? Will you be affected by this move?