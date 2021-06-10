NextPit To the NextPit homepage

WatchOS 8: Apple Watch receives sleeping respiratory rate tracking

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Fabien Roehlinger
WatchOS 8: Apple Watch receives sleeping respiratory rate tracking

At WWDC21, Apple presented the new operating system for its Apple Watch range. One of the new functions that caught our attention is the sleeping respiratory rate tracking that shows up in the sleep app.

Since last year, Apple already ventured into the area of sleep quality as a function of its Apple Watch. For instance, the Apple Watch records your pulse at night and examines whether there have been any abnormalities in your heartbeat while you slept. In addition, the watch is also capable of recording movements and takes into account one's sleep quality.

Screenshot 2021 06 07 at 20.09.41
Take a deep breath, please: Anomalies in your breathing will be picked up by the iPhone / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

Apple Watch records the number of breaths per minute

This new feature would be the ability to record one's respiratory rate. By using the accelerometer, the Apple Watch will count the number of breaths per minute and display this value alongside previous measurements in the Health app on the iPhone.

Developers can also access these values via HealthKit in order to churn out more advanced apps that rely on this metric.

Apple Watch compatible with watchOS 8

  • Apple Watch Series 3
  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch Series 6

 

Wearables News Smartwatch Apple Apple Watch Series 4
Never miss a story with NextPit via  Telegram 📲!

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing