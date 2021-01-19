X60 Pro+ announced: Vivo shows its first flagship for 2021

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo gave us a fresh look at its new flagship via Weibo. The official unveiling of the X60 Pro+ is scheduled for January 21st. We have summarized what the new smartphone has to offer for you.

While the full technical details are not yet available – we'll have to wait a few more days for that – Vivo at least mentioned some of the most important details of the new X60 Pro+. These include, for example, the Snapdragon 888 and a camera system consisting of four cameras. This puts the smartphone in the same class as Samsung's recently unveiled Galaxy S21.

X60 Pro+ with quad cameras in leatherback

The images show that the far fast company is relying on optics from Zeiss, while the main sensor is said to be a 50-megapixel chip from Samsung – the ISOCELL GN1. The specific specifications of the lenses are not clear on Vivo's Weibo teaser; however, some reports speak of an f/1.6 aperture.

Furthermore, as Playfuldroid writes, a "super-wide lens with a micro-gimbal camera" is said to be on board. This is supposed to be able to compensate for user movements even better. You can find out exactly how this works in our review of the Vivo X51. Behind this lens is supposed to be a 48-megapixel sensor.

Vivo teased the X60 Pro+ with this picture. Among other things, you can see the textured back. / © Vivo

There's also reportedly a 5x periscope zoom at the ready for telephoto shots. Completing the camera hump is a fourth sensor for portrait shots.

Vivo's photos also reveal the texture of the back. This suggests that it is leather. This classy back is said to be available in Dark Blue and Classic Orange colours.

Official details about the display are still missing

There are still some important details missing about the front of the X60 Pro+. These include the display size and resolution. Rumours in the past spoke of a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hertz. The images already available however show the centre-mounted punch-hole camera and the under-display fingerprint sensor.

Thanks to a leaked CCC certification from China, it was also already known that the smartphone can be charged at up to 55 Watts. Of course, the X60 Pro+ can also connect to the 5G network.

On sale from January 21st, 2021

In China, interested customers can already register for the pre-order of the X60 Pro+. Pricing is yet to be announced. The new Vivo flagship is available with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, among other options. If that's not enough, you can go for the 12 and 256 GB variant.

So far, there is only talk of sales in China from January 21st, 2021. It is not known if and when the smartphone will also be available anywhere else.