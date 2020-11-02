Vivo expands its mid-range lineup in India, launches the Vivo V20 SE

Weeks after the debut of the new Vivo V20 , Vivo India, earlier today, announced the launch of a new variant of the phone for India. The new device is called the Vivo V20 SE. As expected of a device with the ‘SE’ nametag, this device sits at the bottom of the V20 series’ pecking order and is positioned below the ‘original’ Vivo V20. The company will complete the launch of the V20 series once they launch the Vivo V20 Pro which is scheduled for launch before the end of November.

The India launch of Vivo V20 SE comes shortly after the same handset went on sale in Malaysia. The V20 SE comes in two colour options; Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black and is offered in a single variant that gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of (expandable) storage. The phone is powered by the relatively powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Also Read: Vivo X51 Review

Other specs of the phone include a large 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 4G LTE support, and a decently sized 4,100mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The display also houses an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE includes a triple rear camera setup that gets a 48MP primary, 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. At the front, the phone gets a 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera used under the waterdrop notch. The SE edition of the phone misses out on the X50-esque camera array at the rear that you saw on the more expensive Vivo V20.

In India, the Vivo V20 SE has been priced at Rs 20,990 and shall be sold via all major e-commerce websites as well as the Vivo India online store starting November 3, 2020.