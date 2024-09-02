Hot topics

Use Gemini to Summarize YouTube Videos

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit gemini youtube 00
© nextpit
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima Writer

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

With Google in full Gemini fever mode, the AI tool keeps getting new features. On supported Android phones, users can now get a summary of a YouTube video with a few quick steps. Let’s see how it works.

Google recently added the option to ask Gemini about things displayed on the phone screen. This can be further improved by activating extensions, which add more context to your queries. One of them is designed for YouTube, and it is the one we will show today.

How to activate the YouTube extension on Gemini

The YouTube integration with Gemini should be activated by default for most domestic users. Google Workplace accounts, however, may have extensions blocked due to policy settings.

To check or activate the YouTube extension simply follow these steps:

  1. Open the Gemini app.
  2. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner.
  3. Select Extensions.
  4. Scroll down to enable the YouTube integration.

 

YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
Check if the YouTube integration is active on the Extensions option in the Gemini App. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
Check if the YouTube integration is active on the Extensions option in the Gemini App. © nextpit

What can you do with Gemini on YouTube

With the extension enabled, whenever you open the Gemini assistant while watching a YouTube video, the AI tool should display a Ask about this video button. Similar to the Ask about this screen feature released last week.

For the Gemini integration to work, it is necessary that the YouTube video has subtitles, regardless of language, as far as our testing found. Subtitles don’t need to be activated, actually, not even the video, as the feature can work even during the pre-roll ads.

Simply summon Gemini (by default with a long press on the power button), tap on the Ask about this video button, and ask Gemini a question by typing or saying out loud.

 

YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
Summon Gemini while watching a YouTube video and tap on the "Ask about this video" button. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
You can ask Gemini by typing a question of even by asking on the microphone. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
By default, the answer is displayed in a pop-up window. Tap on the highlighted button to see it fullscreen. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
There is a text-to-speech button to listen to the answer, and there are additional buttons on the bottom of the answer to copy or export the generated text. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
For the next test, we chose a video that is originally in Korean. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
We asked for an ingredient list based on the recipe. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
Despite asking in English (on a Portuguese interface), Gemini left some instructions in Chinese characters for a South Korean video. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
Despite the language issues, Gemini kept some tips in the end of its answer. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
In this test, we asked for a shorter itinerary based on a 7-day travel video. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
Once again, Gemini left some blank spots within its suggestions. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
Even Google suggests double-checking the results before commiting to Gemini's suggestions. © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
Gemini also worked on a video in Spanish... © nextpit
YouTube integration on the Gemini Assistant.
You can rate Gemini's answer, share, or copy its contents. © nextpit

Besides asking for a summary of the video, you can try different questions regarding its content, such as making a grocery shopping list of ingredients on a recipe video, or a travel itinerary from a trip vlog.

Gemini returned an incomplete result from a recipe video in Korean, and we often needed to adjust the question to get the desired result. A footnote on the Gemini window reminds us to always double-check the presented results.

Google also offers Gemini integrations with a few other apps, including YouTube Music, Google Drive, Gmail, and even Google Flights.

Have you tried Gemini on your phone? Share your experience in the comments below!

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing