Urbanista's Phoenix wireless earbuds can harness the sun's energy

Urbanista, a Swedish audio brand, has launched its first solar-powered wireless earbuds . It's not the first wearable from the company to equip with Exeger's Powerfoyle solar materials. Last year's Urbanista Los Angeles over-ear headphones came with solar charging on its headband. The new Phoenix ANC buds can harness the sun's energy through the charging case.

TL;DR

Urbanista introduces new TWS with solar charging.

The Phoenix earbuds employ active noise cancellation and transparency mode.

Urbanista is yet to release the Phoenix TWS for price of $149 later this year.

If you're an always on-the-go type of person, chances are you will be looking for devices that either come with long battery life or with fast charging capabilities. Urbanista's new Phoenix true wireless earbuds seem to fit on the former. The pair of headphones can get extended usage as it features a solar-powered charging case.

According to Urbanista, an hour of charging the case under the sun (or ambient light) can get you another hour of battery life. Although this might sound limited, this could come in handy in situations where power outlets are absent. The Urbanista Phoenix earbuds alone last up to eight hours in a single charge which is still more than ample. Users can extend it for up to 32 hours using the case.

Affiliate offer Sony LinkBuds S Check out the discounted Sony LinkBuds S noice cancelling TWS from Amazon.

In addition to the IPX4 water resistance rating, the earbud itself has a stem-based design similar to the Nothing Ear (1) and Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 4. Moreover, the headphones rely on touch controls but are compatible with voice control through Siri or Google. A total of six microphones are utilized which enable the active noise cancelling feature. Like most TWS, the Urbanista Phoenix earphones also have transparency mode.

Urbanista Phoenix earbuds feature active noise cancellation and available in black or pink / © Urbanista

Connectivity and pricing of Urbanista Phoenix

In terms of connectivity, a newer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and USB-C port are used. We're yet to find out what are the supported audio codecs present on the Urbanista Phoenix.

Pricing of the in-ear headphones is listed at $149 (€149 / £129). But if you're planning to grab one, you will need to wait a little longer as Urbanista is scheduled to ship its Phoenix solar-charging earbuds later this year. Color options include light pink and black.