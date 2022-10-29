OnePlus reveals which phones will get Android 13 update and when
OnePlus is apparently struggling to deliver the Android 13 update to its users. The company has shared an updated OxygenOS 13 beta roll out schedule on its community forum, finally providing an ambiguous target release date for the remaining devices that include the OnePlus 10T 5G.
Two months after Google started shipping Android 13 to Pixel devices, Samsung has become the second OEM to recently release OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13. In contrast, OnePlus has not released any final build of OxygenOS 13 yet. All the firmwares it had rolled out before is on beta, which means users who plan to install will follow a laborious step-by-step process that is available on its forum.
Which OnePlus smartphone will receive the Android 13 OS update
Based on OnePlus' posting, the next on the pipeline that will receive the major software are the OnePlus 10T, Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite—which all are 5G capable models. Unfortunately, OnePlus didn't mention the exact date aside from a vague estimate of Q4 2022.
According to OnePlus, devices exclusive to carriers will be determined by the provider itself. At the same time, no details were revealed as regards the Nord N200 and Nord N300 that are exclusive to the US market.
OxygenOS 13 Beta Release Schedule
|Date
|Device
|August 2022
|OnePlus 10 Pro - Read review
|September 2022
|OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9
|October 2022
|OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T
|Q4 2022
|OnePlus 10T, Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite
|H1 2023
|Nord CE 2, Nord 2, Nord CE
What are the new features and changes on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13?
Not all OxygenOS 13 builds will bring the same list of changes due to hardware differentiation. Most flagships are expected to get most of the features. For reference, a changelog intended for the OnePlus 10 Pro is listed below.
- Design
- Upgrade to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0
- Updated animations
- Optimized fonts
- Efficiency
- Larger folders on the home screen
- Added media playback control and markup tools for screenshot
- Optimize quick settings and shelf
- Connectivity
- Improved Bluetooth headphones connectivity
- Personalization
- Optimized animations, insights, and canvas on Always-on Display
- Security
- Added automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots
- Regular clearing of clipboard data
- Optimized Private Safe
- Health and Digital wellbeing
- Added Kid Space, ambient light reminders, and eye-protecting features
- Performance optimization
- Optimized Dolby sound effects for spatial audio and sound sourcing
- Gaming experience
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0
- Stabilized frame rate, and more!
When will the stable OxygenOS 13 build be released
OnePlus has not revealed the release date for the stable builds of the OxygenOS 13 that were already shipped to users. It is safe to say that OnePlus 10 Pro users may see the definitive version of the software sometime in December this year. This puts it in line with OxygenOS 12 release for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in December last year.
