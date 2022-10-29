OnePlus reveals which phones will get Android 13 update and when

OnePlus is apparently struggling to deliver the Android 13 update to its users. The company has shared an updated OxygenOS 13 beta roll out schedule on its community forum, finally providing an ambiguous target release date for the remaining devices that include the OnePlus 10T 5G .

Jump to:

Two months after Google started shipping Android 13 to Pixel devices, Samsung has become the second OEM to recently release OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13. In contrast, OnePlus has not released any final build of OxygenOS 13 yet. All the firmwares it had rolled out before is on beta, which means users who plan to install will follow a laborious step-by-step process that is available on its forum.

Which OnePlus smartphone will receive the Android 13 OS update

Based on OnePlus' posting, the next on the pipeline that will receive the major software are the OnePlus 10T, Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite—which all are 5G capable models. Unfortunately, OnePlus didn't mention the exact date aside from a vague estimate of Q4 2022.

OnePlus 10T 5G is scheduled to receive the Android 13 beta update in Q4 2022 / © NextPit

According to OnePlus, devices exclusive to carriers will be determined by the provider itself. At the same time, no details were revealed as regards the Nord N200 and Nord N300 that are exclusive to the US market.

What are the new features and changes on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13?

Not all OxygenOS 13 builds will bring the same list of changes due to hardware differentiation. Most flagships are expected to get most of the features. For reference, a changelog intended for the OnePlus 10 Pro is listed below.

Design Upgrade to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 Updated animations Optimized fonts

Efficiency Larger folders on the home screen Added media playback control and markup tools for screenshot Optimize quick settings and shelf

Connectivity Improved Bluetooth headphones connectivity

Personalization Optimized animations, insights, and canvas on Always-on Display

Security Added automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots Regular clearing of clipboard data Optimized Private Safe

Health and Digital wellbeing Added Kid Space, ambient light reminders, and eye-protecting features

Performance optimization Optimized Dolby sound effects for spatial audio and sound sourcing

Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 Stabilized frame rate, and more!



Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro Save big when you buy the OnePlus 10 Pro today! To device database

When will the stable OxygenOS 13 build be released

OnePlus has not revealed the release date for the stable builds of the OxygenOS 13 that were already shipped to users. It is safe to say that OnePlus 10 Pro users may see the definitive version of the software sometime in December this year. This puts it in line with OxygenOS 12 release for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in December last year.