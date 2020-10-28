The smartphones we're most excited to try in November

Many flagship smartphones were already introduced this autumn. However, some smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, and others will not be available until November rolls around. We will provide you with an overview of the new and exciting smartphones that will soon be available in stores.

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from November 13th

After the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro review units arrived at our editorial office today and are currently being tested out for you, the other two models from the US manufacturer will soon hit the market. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is guaranteed to attract many Apple fans, as it is the only device from the stable that comes with a superior telephoto lens, and hence it will stand out from the Pro model.

While many iPhone fans had hoped for a 120 Hz display, we just have to be content with a 5G modem, which is not (yet) widely available in Germany. Nevertheless, we can imagine that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will receive plenty of approval from all around, especially from buyers who want the most expensive model every year.

You can pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro Max from November 6th; it will ship on November 13th. The prices of the iPhone 12 Pro Max model are very competitive:

iPhone 12 Pro Max prices

128 GB: $/£1,099

256 GB: $/£1,199

512 GB: $/£1,399

Four colors are available: Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue. Interestingly enough, the new iPhone 12 series sports a whole new design and the all-new MagSafe. Apple has installed a magnet in the back of the case to hold new accessories such as cases or charging options on the iPhone. Apple claims to use recycled magnets for this purpose as part of their effort in keeping environmental waste down to a minimum.

The new "Pacific Blue" finish will probably be a popular color choice for the iPhone 12 Pro. / © Apple

2. Apple iPhone 12 mini from 13 November

Like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the smallest new iPhone will hit the stores on November 13. You can also place a pre-order for the smartphone from Apple from November 6th. We suspect that the iPhone 12 Mini will be the most popular iPhone this year out of all the four models in the iPhone 12 series, and could even replace the iPhone SE as the next success story. Because the iPhone 12 Mini comes with identical features found across the entire iPhone 12 series, sporting an extremely compact design with a 5.4-inch display. Apple probably triggered a 'new' old trend with the upcoming smaller iPhone dimensions, and we will probably see a larger selection of compact Android smartphones on the market again in the coming months.

Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini is powered by Apple's latest A14 Bionic chip, which is said to be up to 50 percent more powerful than any other mobile SoC on the market. As is so often the case, Apple backs up its promises with rather vague numbers and percentages, but given the performance of its previous processors, you can be confident that their claims do hold water.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini come in bright colors. / © Apple

The chip is etched with 11.8 billion transistors using the 5 nm process, hence making it more energy-efficient than ever before. Artificial intelligence has also been enhanced thanks to the new 16-core neural engine that claims to hit 11 TOPS (trillion operations per second). The iPhone 12 Mini, just like the basic iPhone 12, is equipped with two camera sensors.

12 MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.6 lens, 26mm equivalent, OIS and 7-lens design

Ultra wide-angle aperture 12 MP f/2.4, 13 mm equivalent and a 120° F.O.V

Prices for the iPhone 12 Mini start for less than €800 ($943):

64 GB: $729/£699

128 GB: $779/£749

256 GB: $879/£849

3. Huawei Mate 40 Pro from 13 November

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro would be a hot candidate for the best flagship smartphone in 2020, if it weren't for the problem with Google Mobile Services and Android. On November 13, Huawei's new super smartphone will be launched with a giant 6.78-inch OLED display and 50-megapixel main sensor in the triple camera setup, complete with a double notch on the front that sports a 13MP selfie camera at f/2.4 aperture and a 3D sensor for depth data. The latter is used to facilitate face recognition.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro looks incredibly beautiful. / © Huawei

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro runs on the latest high-end chip from the company's own stable: the Kirin 9000. Touted to be the last of its kind as Huawei's contract with TMSC comes to an end, the Kirin 9000 chipset is a 5 nm CPU that is mated to a Cortex-A77 core at 3.13 GHz, three Cortex-A77 cores at 2.54 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.05 GHz.The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will also sport a 4,400 mAh battery with new fast-charging technology, and the smartphone relies on Wireless SuperCharge at 50 watts and Wired SuperCharge at 66 watts to keep it chugging along within minutes. Reverse Charge is also available. In short, the Mate 40 Pro is really equipped to the nines.

Huawei is confident in its pricing structure that might be off-putting for those who are cash-strapped. You can buy the Huawei Mate 40 Pro from November 13th at the price of €1,200.

4. OnePlus Nord N10 5G from mid-November

A big surprise from OnePlus caught the world of technology's attention in the last week of October 2020, when the company announced affordable mid-range smartphones for the very first time - expanding its product line for the third time this year after the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8T rolled out.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was specially designed to offer 5G performance on a budget, while delivering a 90Hz display, Warp Charge, and a four-camera system to boot. 6GB of RAM is mated to 128 GB of memory (expandable up to 512GB), working alongside Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 chipset. The quad-camera setup features a 64MP main lens, a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a special macro lens, and a monochrome lens on the back. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G also carries a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The OnePlus N10 5G will be available from mid-November. / © OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Nord phone supports Warp Charge 30T and comes with a 4,300mAh battery. According to OnePlus, the Nord N10 5G aims to make 5G connectivity available to more users without having to break the bank. The smartphone costs €349 and will be available from OnePlus and Amazon from mid-November. Perhaps this would be a great Christmas present for those who want to get a taste of 5G connectivity on a budget?

5. OnePlus Nord N100 from mid-November

Currently, the most affordable OnePlus smartphone is the Nord N100, which offers a generous 5,000 mAh battery with 18W quick charge. It has an immersive 6.52-inch display accompanied by stereo speakers and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. Underneath the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 will run proceedings to keep things chugging along, and it does so nicely via the octa-core CPU. The Nord N100 comes with a 13 MP main camera, a bokeh lens for taking portrait photos, and a macro lens for dynamic recording.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is currently the most affordable smartphone running on OxygenOS. / © OnePlus

Both the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 come with OxygenOS 10.5 pre-installed with features like Dark Mode, Zen Mode, and numerous customization options that enable users to customize everything from icon shapes to fingerprint animations. The OnePlus Nord N100 can be purchased for an extremely affordable €199 ($234) from OnePlus and Amazon.

