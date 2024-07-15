Over the weekend, Ultrahuman has introduced a couple new features to its smart rings, which are mainly the Body Signal and Sleep Debt. The company's new smart ring tracking tools are already available through a software update on the Ring Air.

New visualization of health data on Ultrahuman smart rings

Ultrahuman describes Body Signal as a feature that provides more accurate insights to your health by using and combining metrics like energy levels, recovery state, and sleep recovery. The combined data from these different biomarkers generate trends, such as steps, calories and sleep, and periodic summaries of activities.

The trends are shown in graphical charts on the mobile app with users being able to pick weekly trends and see averages of metrics as well as browse the history log.

Ultrahuman adds new Body Signal and Slept Debt features to its smart rings / © Ultrahuman

The other addition is Slept Debt that mirrors the same function found in Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches and Whoop tracker (review).

Basically, it gives users personalized sleep patterns and recommendations to better manage their sleep. This is possible by using a 14-day rolling recorded average sleep duration as a baseline then provide users insights like if you're deprived of sleep or not and how much sleep time you'll need to achieve the ideal numbers.

Transition to awake state and nap detection at night

Beside the two new tracking features, Ultrahuman added Morning Alertness and Shift Work Mode a few weeks ago. The former presents a daily morning report of how many minutes you'll need to transition into a fully alert state. Meanwhile, the latter is integrating flexible sleep timing and nap detection at nighttime.

All these features are already available to the Ultrahuman Ring Air, and unlike on Oura Rings, these are free and don't require subscriptions. It's also interesting to see Ultrahuman expanding the features of its smart ring following of Samsung launching the Galaxy Ring (review) last week.

Which of these features do you wish to see added on your wearable like a smartwatch? Let us know in the comments.