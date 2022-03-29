The "ultimate" smartphone: Xiaomi offers 120-watt fast charging for €399

Xiaomi once again set the public's expectations particularly high with the announcement that it wanted to show off the "ultimate" smartphone. Indeed, the revealed Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is unprecedented in many areas. The main highlight? There is Quick-Charging at 120 watts at a sticker price of only €399 ($440)!

A few days after Samsung's Galaxy A series live stream, Xiaomi unveiled new mid-range phones on March 29. While Samsung relied on old qualities for the A53 and A33 (comparison), Xiaomi raised the bar by a considerable amount. With the intention of wanting to show off the "ultimate smartphone", the manufacturer launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, the Note 11S, and the Note 10 5G with aplomb.

In the following story, we have summarized what you need to know about the new smartphones. We will focus on the Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which is the top model of the Redmi Note 11 series launched in February.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: 120-watt charging for €399

With the Plus model, Xiaomi now expands its Note series with a more powerful alternative to the Pro version in the West. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G offers the same 108-megapixel camera as the Pro model, supports the new 5G mobile network thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and shows content off on a 6.67-inch AMOLED display at Full HD+ resolution and a 120-hertz refresh rate.

The new Note 11 Pro+ is difficult to distinguish visually from its siblings / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi's focus, however, is on the fast charging technology implemented within, which debuted in the Xiaomi 11T Pro in select markets. With a maximum charging power of 120 watts, you can recharge the built-in 4,500 mAh battery to 100 percent from empty within a mere 15 minutes. In order to achieve this feat, the manufacturer uses two charging pumps to reduce the load on the battery. According to the press release, a total of 40 charging and safety features are on board.

An AMOLED display with a punch-hole notch sits on the front / © Xiaomi

While we have summarized all the other details on our device page for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, we once again end up talking about the key selling point for the Pro+ 5G. The smartphone is released with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage for only €399.90. Alternatively, there is an 8 GB RAM version that is going for €429.90, while a version with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will retail for €449.90. Sales of these handsets will begin on April 6, 2022. Do take note that pricing details are all in Euro because Xiaomi does not release their smartphones in the US on an official basis, so you will have to settle for grey imports if you want to get your hands on one.

Redmi Note 11S 5G and Redmi 10 5G

Besides the new flagship, there was another model from the Note 11 series, the Redmi Note 11S. This one is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and thus enables dual-5G support with two SIM cards. The performance is also supposed to be higher than that of the base model, but Xiaomi otherwise relies on its tried and tested hardware qualities. A battery rated at 5,000 mAh, a 50 MP triple camera at the back, and an AMOLED display.

The Note 11S 5G comes with a 6.58-inch display. / © Xiaomi

As a particularly affordable entry into the 5G world, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi 10 5G with a 6.58-inch AMOLED display including a teardrop notch and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which also enables dual-5G and is used in the Poco M3 Pro 5G, among others. Further specifications listed on our device page for the Redmi 10 5G include a 5,000 mAh battery and a dual-camera configuration with a 50 MP main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Redmi 10 5G could be especially attractive if you want to finally take advantage of your 5G contract at higher speeds. Because with an MSRP of €229.90, the 5G phone is particularly affordable. The Note 11S 5G starts at €329.90 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Short commentary on the Xiaomi launch

With the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi once again manages to launch a value-for-money device. After all, Quick Charging at 120 watts is not available in smartphones that fall within the price range of less than €400 (~$400), even within its own product lineup. This feature actually offers added value in everyday use, as I could find out in the Xiaomi 11T Pro review. However, if Xiaomi does include the same 120-watt charger with the phone, it is also too big to be practical in the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Apart from that, all three models contribute to Xiaomi's product catalog that is slowly but surely becoming even more convoluted. Instead of a meaningful differentiation, there are several smartphones that offer similar specifications at an equal price. Xiaomi now runs the risk of becoming too confusing even for experienced smartphone users.

What do you think? Do the new smartphones make sense or should Xiaomi rein in the horses a bit? Let me know in the comments!