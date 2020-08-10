Transferring WhatsApp chats between iOS and Android could soon be possible

Anyone who has ever switched from Android to iOS and vice versa knows the problem: WhatsApp chat histories cannot be synchronized across platforms despite backup. This should soon be a thing of the past.

The always well-informed website WABetaInfo gives platform changers and hobby set-up helpers hope that in future WhatsApp chats can also be taken over when changing platforms. So far this only works with third-party software and often not very well.

Despite the backup function on iOS and Android, the chat history cannot be transferred to the new device when changing platforms. For iPhone users, the WhatsApp history is backed up in the iCloud. Android users can also back up to Google's cloud, but only when switching within the Apple or Android universes can this backup data then be dragged to the new device.

As WABetaInfo now reports, the Facebook subsidiary is finally working on a feature that will solve the problem. A cross-platform backup will be part of the new feature to be able to use a WhatsApp account, i.e. a phone number, on multiple devices and platforms at the same time.