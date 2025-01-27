In the ever-changing world of video games, where new titles are launched every day, it's easy to lose track. The Xbox Store is home to thousands of games, but which ones really deserves the community's attention? The Xbox Excellence Awards attempt to solve this puzzle and find out which games stood out from the crowd in 2024. And this is where it gets exciting—the results shed a whole new light on gamers' preferences.

The Methodology of the Excellence Awards

The Xbox Excellence Awards are not just a beauty show of games. Rather, they are divided into four different categories that provide a comprehensive picture of the gaming landscape:

Store Rating: Games must have accumulated at least 500 ratings, and the ones with the best ratings win.

Player Engagement : This analyzes how many hours players have invested in the first six weeks after launch.

: This analyzes how many hours players have invested in the first six weeks after launch. Daily Active Users: This category shows which titles captivate gamers on a day-to-day basis.

Units Sold: Sales figures determine the top rankings here.

The Dissonance Between Hype and Reality

A striking pattern emerges when player ratings are compared with playing time. Here it becomes clear: hype does not equal quality. Titles such as Skull and Bones and Star Wars: Outlaws may have stood out in terms of player engagement, but they failed to impress on the rating scale. Despite the enormous media attention, they failed to live up to expectations.

This leads us to another disappointment: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is not only one of the bestsellers but is also one of the most-played titles. However, the high sales figures contrast with mediocre ratings and little player engagement. Players move on after playing for a short while, which shows that even the biggest name in the gaming world does not automatically guarantee high quality.

The Real Tops and Flops of the Gaming World

True excellence can be seen in the few titles that have both high ratings and player engagement. Games such as ReFantazio and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 manage to not only excite players but also keep them hooked for the long term. These are the titles to add to your collection if you're looking for a truly rewarding gaming experience.

If you want to delve deeper, you can find the full list of award-winning games on the official Xbox Excellence Awards site. It's worth keeping an eye on these games. They could be the next big passion for your gaming sessions!

Which video game did you spend your spare time with last year? Is it among the best of the year? Please let us know in the comments!