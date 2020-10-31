Top 5 apps of the week: Halloween Special

October is about to come to an end and this week, we want to present you with creepy as well as funny apps that have everything to do with Halloween. As always, these recommended apps are available either for free or with a small fee for both Android or iOS platforms.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Special Delivery The game series Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) is a point-and-click game that is based on the survival horror genre. The game's story revolves around the life of inventor William Afton, who develops and distributes animatronics with his business partner. These are small moving figures that can walk and are intended to entertain customers in shops with music and singing. As you can imagine, these little wonders of technology do other things as well. Check out the trailer and you will know what I am talking about.

Just in time for Halloween 2020, the game developer has delivered an AR version of the game to the Android and iOS platforms, where you are able to walk through your apartment and be on the lookout for such animatronics. For me, the fun was over when the in-game "flashlight" failed and I discovered red eyes under my bed in the bedroom. You can't fight the monsters directly, but you can pick up various energy bits that float around in your apartment and use them against the scary monsters. Five Nights at Freddy's Special Delivery can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Hello Neighbor I already played this game a few months ago and also turned it off after some time, simply because it was too scary for me! But if you're brave enough, you'll have a lot of fun in this game. You play the role of a nice boy who discovers that his weird neighbor has a child trapped in his basement. The game is split into several parts, which are known as 'acts' (Diablo 2, anyone?). In the first act, you have to break into the neighbor's house unnoticed with different ways of doing so. You can look for keys or destroy windows with objects.