Top 5 apps of the week: Halloween Special
October is about to come to an end and this week, we want to present you with creepy as well as funny apps that have everything to do with Halloween. As always, these recommended apps are available either for free or with a small fee for both Android or iOS platforms.
Five Nights at Freddy's: Special Delivery
The game series Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) is a point-and-click game that is based on the survival horror genre. The game's story revolves around the life of inventor William Afton, who develops and distributes animatronics with his business partner. These are small moving figures that can walk and are intended to entertain customers in shops with music and singing. As you can imagine, these little wonders of technology do other things as well. Check out the trailer and you will know what I am talking about.
Just in time for Halloween 2020, the game developer has delivered an AR version of the game to the Android and iOS platforms, where you are able to walk through your apartment and be on the lookout for such animatronics. For me, the fun was over when the in-game "flashlight" failed and I discovered red eyes under my bed in the bedroom. You can't fight the monsters directly, but you can pick up various energy bits that float around in your apartment and use them against the scary monsters.
Five Nights at Freddy's Special Delivery can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Hello Neighbor
I already played this game a few months ago and also turned it off after some time, simply because it was too scary for me! But if you're brave enough, you'll have a lot of fun in this game. You play the role of a nice boy who discovers that his weird neighbor has a child trapped in his basement. The game is split into several parts, which are known as 'acts' (Diablo 2, anyone?). In the first act, you have to break into the neighbor's house unnoticed with different ways of doing so. You can look for keys or destroy windows with objects.
In the latter case, this will most probably alert your neighbor with the risk of getting discovered. Hence, the game can be considered to be a stealth-horror title. "Horror" that does not have any blood and monsters, but this neighbor can be quite a handful with his jump scares. He might suddenly stand behind you or follow you through the house - you are guaranteed of spooky winter nights with this title, where the gameplay follows a click-and-point format that I like very much.
Hello Neighbor is already four years old, though. This year, sometime in the late summer, the Russian game developer announced a successor.
You can download Hello Neighbor for free in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Halloween Makeup Photo Editor
This app offers some very nice filters for you to look your very Halloween best. The app is free, but you will have to sit through an ad after each seflie - and this ad lasts for 30 seconds. You can create unlimited creepy and funny Halloween pictures and save them in your camera roll for use later on. I had my fun, as you can see here. By the way, there are not only filters for "girls", but also gender-neutral "costumes".
Download Halloween Makeup Editor from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Monster Farm: Happy Halloween Game & Ghost Village
This cute game thrilled me to bits! Although it is a "Hay Day" clone that requires you to farm as well as collect stuff, it can be engaging on its own. Due to the Halloween season, this version gets into the Halloween mood in the form of a farming game, and I must say that it is beautifully done. You play "Sabrina", a small witch who has nothing to do with the well-known namesake, Sabrina. This witch lives on a farm with other wizards and you have to plant several mysterious plants and pumpkins - after all, what else is there for a witch to do?
Furthermore, as in typical farm games, you also have various farm animals that you have to take care of. In this case, cute mythical creatures are those that come under your care. Although the game is free, you have in-game currency that you can earn to purchase in-game items that help save time or buy items that provide you with an advantage. Still, I think the game is worth checking out.
Download Monster Farm from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Among Us
Of course, I have presented this app to you more than once and there is no better time to do so once again. Because Among Us inspires with scary moments and tricky situations. You can play with up to ten people: ideally with friends - and have to do various tasks on a spaceship in order to ensure that the technology on-board runs smoothly, or simply to take out the garbage. But not everyone on your team is eager to complete these tasks. Instead, they prefer to slaughter you.
Up to two so-called Imposters are among you and intend to sabotage your quests until they strike and kill one after another. In the end, you have to find out who the killer is in order to win the game. The NextPit team also indulges in sessions of Among Us. So if you're in the mood for some puzzle fun in this cool and dark season, join our Among Us Telegram group!
Among Us is free and available without in-app purchases from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
