Language barriers can lead to a wide range of communication challenges in companies. In addition to awkward situations by the water cooler, the coffee machine, business plans, and conferences should be communicated with as little confusion as possible. With the W4 Pro AI Translator Earbuds, the translation professionals at Timekettle have introduced a new pair of business headphones. They offer AI-supported translations, can summarize meetings, and even play music!

With support for 40 languages and 93 accents, boasting an average accuracy of 95 percent, and a battery life of six hours, Timekettle rolls out their latest pair of translation headphones. The W4 Pro AI Translator Earbuds also offer a transcript function that allows you to review meetings once they are done.

Affiliate offer Timekettle W4 Pro AI Translator

The W4 Pro AI Translator Earbuds are available at a recommended retail price of $449.

Simultaneous translations in 40 languages with a 95 percent accuracy rate

Like its flagship model, the X1 Translator Hub (review), Timekettle is equipping its latest in-ear translators with its own Hybridcomm technology. This technology was designed to guarantee natural and fluent translations, isolating speech from background noise. There is support for 40 languages in 93 accents, which the device can translate simultaneously.

Thanks to the new Opus algorithm, the translation speed is also touted to have been improved even more. The manufacturer stated the average accuracy of the translations stands at 95 percent at the moment. For mobile use, users can download 13 language pairs offline, which helps save data used when connected to smartphones, especially when traveling abroad.

For listening and conversations

Various use-case scenarios were also taken into consideration, which is typical of Timekettle. For instance, foreign-language business partners can share a pair of W4 Pro AI Translator Earbuds to receive individual simultaneous translations. One earbud picks up the language of one person and passes the translation on to the other earbud in the desired language. This not only makes conversations more pleasant but also gives users more privacy in public places.

In addition to shared use, the W4 Pro AI Translator Earbuds can also output recorded conversations via both earbuds. This is useful such as in the case of a foreign language speaker attending a meeting and he/she wants to follow the conversation in the native language. According to the manufacturer, this is also possible with media. For instance, after a long work day at a hotel, one just wants to unwind by watching whatever's shown on the hotel TV with nothing but local language channels.

Long battery life and extended media functions

With a long battery life, the W4 Pro AI Translator Earbuds should last an entire working day. Timekettle specified a runtime of six hours of use when translating. The included charging case, which also protects the earbuds, extends the battery life by another 20 hours for additional translation work. It takes around 1.5 hours to fully charge the case via USB-C. The individual earbuds can even be fully charged within an hour.

The design has been optimized for professional use. / © Timekettle

If you want to use the W4 Pro AI Translator Earbuds outside of work situations, you can also output music and phone calls via the headphones. Interestingly, the earbuds can also translate phone calls. The battery life also increases up to 36 hours when listening to music alone and using the storage case to charge it. The earbuds alone can play music for 12 hours.

Professional design, price, and availability

Tipping the scales at 16.1g per earbud with a sleek business design, the W4 Pro AI Translator earbuds were designed to offer a high level of wearing comfort for both private and professional use. With dimensions measuring 84 x 84 x 42 mm (W x D x H) and a weight of 188g, the charging case is also compact enough to fit into any suit or jacket pocket.

Affiliate offer Timekettle W4 Pro AI Translator

The Timekettle W4 Pro AI Translator Earbuds are available directly from the brand. Manufacturer Timekettle offers the earbuds in a single color variant, which you can check out in the embedded images here. The recommended retail price at launch is $449.

In addition to the new earbuds, Timekettle also offers other translators for professional and private use. Additional information can be found on the manufacturer's website.

Note: This article is the result of a cooperation between nextpit and Timekettle. As usual, this cooperation had no influence in nextpit's editorial opinion.