TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Review: Biggest Weakness Still Remains

Mobvoi relaunched the TicWatch Pro 5 with the snappy suffix "Enduro"! The design of the smartwatch has improved thanks to a new bezel and a new protective glass on the display, making the smartwatch more robust in theory. Is it worth buying the new model and forking out more, or should you settle for the previous model? Let's find out in this review!

Summary Buy TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Good Still good performance

Still boasts a great battery life

Higher quality thanks to the new sapphire glass

Dual display is implemented cleverly in some cases Bad Outdated operating system without great update prospects

No noteworthy changes over the TicWatch Pro 5

No LTE connectivity

No wireless charging supported

Not compatible with Apple iOS TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro: All deals

Design & Display With a case diameter measuring just under 50 mm, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is not meant for small wrists. Tipping the scales at approximately 45 grams without the strap, it regularly reminds you of its presence on your wrist. However, the workmanship quality is very high and the new sapphire crystal places it on par with timepieces from other manufacturers that offer their watches at significantly higher prices. Pros: High-quality workmanship and new sapphire crystal protecting the display.

Water-resistant to 5 ATM and offers MIL-STD-810H protection.

Interesting dual-display technology for longer battery life. Cons: Still only available in one large size.

Operation via rotating crown and button is not always precise.

No rotating bezel. As already mentioned in the introduction, there were a few minor visual changes made to the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. The fixed bezel forms a circle around the display, is now a little flatter and the action button on the right edge of the case now boasts a smooth surface. However, the case size and weight have remained largely the same. The crown on the right edge of the case once again ensures precise and convenient control. / © nextpit This means the Pro 5 Enduro is still a comparatively large smartwatch to wear on the wrist. With a case diameter of 50 mm, it sits just about flush with my wrist. What I also noticed in comparison to my Whoop 4.0 is how often you notice the smartwatch's weight in everyday life. This bothers me a little, as I need maximum agility when engaging in high-performance sports (just kidding!), but I know that many people like to feel a watch on their wrist. This is just a matter of personal preference! What also depends a little on personal preference is the operation system of smartwatches. The manufacturer Mobvoi relies on a rotating crown on the right side of the case, which is extremely smooth to turn. In the operating system, however, I repeatedly noticed it does not ensure 100% precise input. This is not a major problem, but rather, a cosmetic flaw. The power-saving dual display once again impressed in the review! / © nextpit What makes the TicWatch Pro 5 special among smartwatches is how it has two displays. The monochrome low-power display sits above a 1.43" AMOLED display. It's almost magical that you can't even see the low-power display when activated. As with other old-school Casio watches, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro also offers a blue backlight as standard, which allows the low-power display to be seen even in the dark. However, if you prefer, you can also assign other colors. The low-power display shows the current time, heart rate, and weather. Additional information can be accessed by turning the crown. If you want to use the TicWatch for a very long time without a nearby power source, you can also activate the energy-saving display permanently. This is known as Essential mode, something which was already available in earlier models. What is new, however, is how Mobvoi has placed the two displays under a sapphire glass pane. This makes the smartwatch more scratch-resistant. The manufacturer also specified other robust features with a water resistance of 5 ATM and the MIL-STD-810H standard. It should be able to hold up in just about any sport!

Software & Compatibility The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro comes with Wear OS, which is one of the most comprehensive operating systems for smartwatches. While it can be used to install apps such as Spotify or WhatsApp on the smartwatch, it is not entirely certain which updates will Mobvoi provide, as is the case with the non-Enduro Pro model. One must also remember the operating system is complicated by a plethora of "tic apps". Pros: High operating system functionality.

Many watch faces to choose from, some of which can be personalized.

Synchronization with Android smartphones works well. Cons: Released with Wear OS 3.5, up from the current version 5.

Incompatible with Apple iOS.

Mobvoi installs a lot of "tic apps" on the smartwatch.

Still not compatible with the Wear OS app. In our TicWatch Pro 5 review, we discussed the operating system and how everything has basically remained the same. Although the smartwatch was released about a year later, the watch is powered by Wear OS 3.5, while Google has already released operating system version 5. The watch received its last security update in February 2024. Unfortunately, the smartwatch is already outdated upon unboxing and worn around your wrist. There are many watch faces, but most of them are designed with a “rugged look”. / © nextpit Even in version 3.5, Wear OS is a comprehensive operating system that can be expanded upon via the Google Play Store. For instance, Spotify for music, WhatsApp for communication, or an app to open a smart door lock (read our new Aqara smart lock review) can be found on the smartwatch. This is practical but only has limited advantages, as the watch comes without an LTE option (more on this later). While you can set up the watch via an Android smartphone, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is not compatible with iOS-installed mobile apps. Synchronization between smartphone and smartwatch is excellent once set up. Unfortunately, Mobvoi still restricts the setting options by blocking compatibility with the Wear OS app. To work around this limitation, you have to install the Mobvoi Health app to make the most of the watch settings. You can adjust many of the smartwatch settings on your smartphone. / © nextpit Another special feature of the Mobvoi setup is how many pre-installed "Tic apps" there are. TicBarometer, TicBreathe, TicCompass, TicExercise—although these mostly reveal the basic functions of the smartwatch, the names can sometimes be a little confusing. Overall, I have to be a bit stricter on Mobvoi this time since I found it extremely impractical to release a smartwatch in 2024 that runs on a two-year-old operating system. Hence, this is my biggest criticism of the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro.

Performance & Sensors Mobvoi uses the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset to provide the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro with sufficient power and battery efficiency. Together with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, this ensures smooth performance. However, the performance is on par with the non-Enduro version. The same can be said of its tracking functions: GPS, heart rate sensor, and SPO2 sensor are included, but there is no ECG or blood pressure monitoring. Pros: Reliable GPS.

Very useful tracking functions with good app preparation.

Smooth system performance. Cons: No LTE model is available.

No upgrades compared to the Pro 5 model.

No ECG and no blood pressure measurement. The new Enduro model offers no advantages "under the hood" compared to the normal TicWatch Pro 5. Nevertheless, I would like to talk a little more about it, because as a regular runner training for a marathon during the review duration, I may have different impressions than Matt. Basically, system performance is rather satisfactory thanks to the powerful Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and 2 GB of RAM. There are no longer loading times or lag in everyday use of the watch. However, one major technical criticism is how Mobvoi does not offer an LTE model that would allow the smartwatch to be used without a smartphone. It's just too bad: Unfortunately, nothing has improved with the fitness sensors. / © nextpit I don't quite understand this lack of progress, as the smartwatch offers an expansive range of functions and even speakers and microphones to answer a call whenever you're up and about. Reading the comments of the TicWatch Pro 5 review, some readers even saw as a reason to opt for a different smartwatch. Here, the Enduro model had an opportunity to create more value thanks to the LTE module. The same applies to the fitness functions, where there were also no upgrades. With precise positioning services, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Beidou, jogging and cycling routes can be recorded reliably. The sensor unit can also measure your heart rate, blood oxygen level, and skin temperature. Although other smartwatches offer more in this department, such data is usually sufficient for sports tracking. It is really nice: The background color of the display changes when different heart rate zones are reached. / © nextpit This is where the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro offers a major advantage: the backlight of the LCD display changes color when you enter different heart rate zones during exercise. With my Whoop 4.0 (review), I always have to look at my smartphone to determine which heart rate zone I am currently training at. Running with the TicWatch is a far more pleasant experience. Overall, the Watch Pro 5 Enduro is a good companion for sports, which, thanks to its extremely long battery life, enables seamless tracking. Thanks to several days of "independence from a power socket", both recovery phases during sleep and training phases can be recorded. However, there are no special features apart from the heart rate zone display.

Battery Life & Charging Thanks to the dual display, the energy-efficient processor, and 628 mAh battery, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro can achieve runtimes of up to 45 days. However, the smartwatch can only achieve this in Essential mode, where only the secondary LCD display is activated. In Smart mode with some additional functions, the watch achieves 90 hours of use before requiring a charge. If it runs out of battery, you can charge it for two days' worth of juice with just 30 minutes of quick charging. Wireless charging is not available. Pros: Extremely long battery life.

Remains at least a watch when it is empty.

Fast charging. Cons: No wireless charging supported.

Proprietary charging cable looks a little cheap. One reason why TicWatch models have been interesting in the smartwatch world for several generations now is their long battery life. It can last up to 45 days in Essential mode without activating the AMOLED display and 90 hours in Smart mode, and the manufacturer promises the same with the new Enduro model. The charger is proprietary. Unfortunately, you have to make do without wireless charging. / © nextpit Although I was unable to subject the smartwatch to a long-term review, I can certainly confirm that it can be used for several days without requiring a charge. My usage pattern consists of tracking several workouts daily, including cycling during the day and running or gym workouts in the evening. Through it all, the smartwatch lasted for about four days before requiring a recharge. That matches the 90 hours that Mobvoi promised in Smart mode. If the smartwatch runs out of power too quickly, you can take advantage of the quick charging function via the included charging cable. This gives the smartwatch a two-day battery life after 30 minutes of charging. Although the proprietary charging cable is easy to attach to the back of the timepiece, it doesn't look particularly high-quality. I prefer charging pucks like those used with the Apple Watch or Samsung's Galaxy Watch models here. The alternative models mentioned here also have another advantage: they support wireless charging which is completely missing here.