Only 149$ – treat yourself with a robot vacuum this Black Friday!

Vacuum robots are a successful glimpse into the future and now you can have one for cheap! On Amazon, you can find the Shark AV752 ION vacuum robot for $150.

TL;DR

Shark AV752 ION is discounted by 35% on Amazon.

The original price was $229.99 – now it's only $149.99.

– now it's only $149.99. It is ideal for anyone who wants to try out those cleaners without spending a lot.

We all want a taste of automation in our house, whether it is smart lightbulbs, doorbells, thermostats, every little thing helps. Yet most of those do not exactly represent the autonomous smart house of the future our parents imagined, because a basic component is missing. A robot!

Yes, I know Robot vacuum cleaners look nothing like the droids we see in movies that will finally take care of all the chores, but thankfully they can't bring the end of the world -yet- either. So I recommend you try out one, especially for a price of under $200.

Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum Cleaner 35% Off

Why choose the Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Well, it may not be the most feature-laden vacuum robot out there, but it has a few promising features that as I said above, make it ideal for anyone who wants to try out these cute machines.

Compact so it can fit anywhere/ © Shark Amazon Store

Its main cleaning module features three different brushes that collect large and smaller debris from carpets and floors and can competently pick up animal hair, or so the company says.

The Shark AV752 ION also uses Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration for voice commands as well as an app that maps out the surfaces in your house for more efficient cleaning.

The autonomy is decent for the price, with 2 hours of continuous cleaning, while you can also quickly set up cleaning times through the app to make sure that it does the chores while you're not at home.

Are you looking for more deals articles?

That's it for this quick deal, are you interested in robot vacuum cleaners? let me know in the comments below!