MWC 2022 | Meet the young CEO that wants to break Facebook's Metaverse hegemony

If you've been following MWC 2022 here at NextPit, you know that one of the big themes of the show this year is the Metaverse and the VR and AR glasses ecosystem. Today, during a closed press conference, Qualcomm announced a partnership with the company Lynx that, according to its CEO, Stan Larroque, is going to cause a stir in Mark Zuckerberg's life!

Just as smartphones were the hype of the moment 15 years ago, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality have been on a roll since the announcement of Facebook's entry into the Metaverse. And despite all the buzz around Meta's solution, the market is full of alternatives, however, these companies end up being on the fringes of the Mellow Park company's popularity.

One such company is Lynx, Qualcomm's partner in building an advanced ecosystem of Mixed Reality devices. About to launch the next generation Lynx R1 Headsets, Larroque drew applause from journalists at Qualcomm's roundtable earlier this afternoon when he said that the company is prepared to compete for a space in the Metaverse:

We are a very dedicated team and we will do a lot of damage in the coming months.

Lynx R1 Headsets are developed in partnership with Qualcomm / © Lynx

More than that, Larroque believes that Lynx has a head start on Facebook in the VR market. That's because while Zuckerberg only offers a virtual reality solution, Lynx has a Mixed Reality headset, i.e., added to virtual reality we have augmented reality working together to offer a more immersive experience to people.

It's going to do a lot of impact in the B2C world and in the B2B world faster than you can imagine. Because in the future, VR will be the subset of mixed reality. Today we have the quest that is a fantastic product, has a lot of volume, but it's only VR. And this kind of headsets [Lynx] wnat to bring AR to the table and a lot of use cases and new ways to interact with virtual reality.

The Lynx R1 Headsets are a more complete alternative to Meta's Oculus / © Lynx

Finally, I was able to chat briefly with Larroque at the end of the event and asked him about his motivation regarding Facebook over other companies in the industry and his answer was categorical: we need an alternative to Meta's monopoly!

The market is asking for that, we get many emails everyday from companies that have an application on Facebook headset and want to move to Lynx. So we know that there's a momentum in the market that sees a problem with the monopoly of Facebook VR right now and my company and other companies we are trying to push for different headsets.

Lynx is a French company, which has been in the market for VR and AR devices for two years, offering devices for all kinds of uses, from gaming and entertainment to professional training and education. According to the company's website, the team has 15 people with diverse backgrounds, from designers to electronic engineers and more, who share the same passion for AR and VR.

Stay tuned here at NextPit, because later this week I will publish the full interview with the CEO of Lynx. So, how do you see the Metaverse and the need for more female gamers in the virtual universe?