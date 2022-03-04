The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is difficult to repair

According to iFixit, Samsung has integrated the S-Pen into its Galaxy S22 Ultra without making it less repairable than the Galaxy S21 Ultra last year. But we're not going to congratulate Samsung either since the iFixit score is still 3/10, which is half as good as the iPhone 13 Pro.

This is especially true for the average consumer: according to IFixit, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra scores 3 out of 10 on the repairability scale... A far cry from the repairability index score of 8.2/10 that was given to Samsung in France.

In a video published this Thursday, March 4, the mobile repair giant disassembled the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 . The powerful adhesive and the curved design make the newest Samsung devices challenging to repair.

The iFixit video allows us to see the new integration of the S Pen stylus in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the usual combination of SoC and Qualcomm 5G modem. It also makes it clear that it will be difficult to repair the device yourself. When disassembling the rear of the body, the specialist (who is not on his first try in disassembly) is surprised by the fragility of the plastic front (the famous glasstic of Samsung).

iFixit also points out that no repair manual for either smartphone is available to date. So it's not certain that you'll be able to find a repairer willing to commit to your new S22 if you have the misfortune to break its screen or photo lenses in the next few days.

The reparability index of the French Ministry of Ecological Transition questioned?

This demonstration from iFixit shows us that the reparability index deployed by the Ministry of Ecological Transition in January 2021 has its limits. Similar right to repair efforts are being pursued in the US, but it is evident that companies are not willing to co-operate even when regulatory bodies are established.

In the French example, the repairability index forces manufacturers to make all the necessary information and spare parts publically available so that consumers can conduct their own repairs, but Samsung has shown reservation in those aspects.

Editor's note: This article was written by Gabriel Robert, journalist, as part of a test to join the editorial staff of NextPit France.