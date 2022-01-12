The Best Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has some fascinating cases! In this list, we found the best cases for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to match every occasion and mood. Whether you are looking for rugged, life-proof cases that will survive any fall, or stylish ring and belt cases that are exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can be certain that you will find the best of its kind here!

Keeping such an expensive phone safe is not a trivial subject: For this selection, we looked through hundreds of cases and tried to strike a balance between build quality, aesthetics, and individual features. In this list, you will mostly find brands with a well-established presence -with a few exemptions.- The amount of Amazon ratings and individual comments were also considered.

Yet safety is not just about armoring your device like a tank and calling it a day. The points of failure can vary. Modern screens, for example -and especially the softer screens of the Flip- are more susceptible to the daily wear and tear from keys and unfortunate contact with other hard objects than the occasional fall. Thus, I heavily recommend you invest in a screen protector too, which you can find at the end of this article.

Attention: These cases are only compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The best all-round Galaxy Z Flip 3 case

Spigen Tough Armor

Excellent protection and slim design/ © Spigen/ Amazon Store

The Spigen Tough Armor offers an ideal, balanced day-to-day protection from falls and scratches. It features different plastic materials for maximum protection. What makes it the best all-around protection for the flip is the serrated rubber that protects the most strained part of the device, the hinge while also keeping the form factor modest. The Spigen Tough Armor provides the mix of protection, minimal design and construction quality, as is proven by the 4,7/5 stars given to it by over 1,000 ratings on the Amazon Store.

The best clear Galaxy Z Flip 3 case

Ringke Slim Case Protective Phone Cover for Z Flip 3 - Clear

Crystal clear! / © Ringke/ Amazon Store

If you are looking for a clear case, the options are many, but personally, I would settle for the Ringke. It comes in 2 different versions (matte clear and clear), and it does not claim to have anything more than precise cutouts for an excellent fit and protection for the volume buttons. It also features a slot that you can tie a strap on your device. A simple case that will let you show off the beautiful colors of your Flip 3. The Ringke Clear Case has an excellent rating of 4.4/5 stars on the Amazon Store.

The best Otterbox Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



Otterbox Symmetry Series Flex Case for Galaxy Z Flip 3

A truly premium product by Otterbox / © Otterbox/ Amazon Store

Otterbox is well known as one of the best brands when it comes to cases. Thus I believe it is fair to give them a segment of their own in this best list. To justify their premium pricing, they offer equally premium features like antimicrobial materials that keep that protect the case against bacteria. It couldn't be any different for their Flip 3 case. Symmetry Series Flex case offers a transparent back that is accented by more rigid plastic for the frame, giving adequate protection for your device while also offering antimicrobial protection and the security of a premium case brand.

The best slim Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



Tauri Shockproof Slim Thin Case Cover for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Case

Ultra-slim and minimal / © Tauri/ Amazon Store

The Tauri Slim Thin Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a runner-up for the best all-around case for the device. It can be best described by the word minimal. Minimal weight, minimal bulk, and minimal design - without any unnecessary details or ornamentation. The only reason it didn't make it to the first spot of this list is the fact that it does not offer protection for the hinge, perhaps another minimalist feature of a case that rightly deserves the best slim case spot in this list.

The best leather Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



SunStory Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Some affordable faux-leather goodness / © Sunstory/ Amazon Store

Leather cases can turn your device into a truly luxurious item. But since I have true ethical concerns with genuine leather, I have a faux leather solution for you. The SunStory case is affordable and pretty friendly to look at, with an elegant PU leather patch on the back.

The best wallet Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



Goospery Wallet Case Compatible with Galaxy Z Flip 3

Function > Form / © Goospery/ Amazon Store

More to my liking than simple leather cases are wallet cases. The Flip does in itself mimic the movement of a wallet, and this makes the Wallet plus phone combo more practical than ever. Here, the Goospery Wallet Case really shines! With a convenient strap and a detachable cardholder, it can transform your Galaxy Z Flip 3 into a multifunctional accessory.

The best stylish Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



i-Blason Cosmo Series Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Pure elegance/ © iBlason/ Amazon Store

i-Blason Cosmo cases have their own unique style that I enjoy regardless of the device they surround. With beautiful marble-like patterns in various colors, the Cosmo case will captivate the gazes of people around you, while the golden accents radiate with elegance. This is all about style, after all.

The best life-proof (rugged) Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



VRS Design Terra Guard for Galaxy Z Flip 3

I would trust this case with my life / © VRSDesign/ Amazon Store

If you are the adventurous type like me, then your phone needs to be able to survive all the adventures and challenges you throw it in. The VRSDesign Terra Guard offers protection equal to that of a tank. With several layers of plastic, you can be confident that your phone will survive almost any fall. Extreme emphasis is placed on the hinge protection that slides into place every time you open the device. Surprisingly the case still allows for wireless charging! A rugged case with the full meaning of the word.

The best belt Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Phone Case, Silicone Protective Cover with Strap

Even Samsung made a niche case! / © Samsung/ Amazon Store

Odd cases usually come from random third-party manufacturers that remain brandless. This is not the case here -pun intended- Samsung itself came up with this very trendy design that I adore. The Strap provides a secure grip of the device while also allowing for it to be attached to a chain or a strap! Really cool Samsung!

The best ring Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



Demcert Case with Ring with Thin Hard 9H Glass Camera Lens Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Comes with extra glass protection for your back screen / © DEMCERT / Amazon

Perhaps the brand-less version of the Samsung Strap is the ring type of case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Demcert Ring Case provides adequate protection for your device, while a strap, coupled with a carabiner ring, not only allows you to hold the device better but also works like a stand that provides a "new posture for chasing the drama."

The cutest Galaxy Z Flip 3 case



GWWSY Wrist Strap Case for Galaxy Z Flip 3, Cute Bunny Ears DIY Design

It reminds me of my Tamagotchi days UwU / © GWWSY / Amazon Store

Venturing deeper into the oddities of the case world, we have the cute segment. This brand-less case (unless you can pronounce GWWSY) could have been Game Boy Advance SP if it ever got an Animal Crossing version. It comes with a beautiful pearl-like strap. It features a cute bunny and bunny ears that will make you scream "KAWAIIII" at the top of your lungs. It also has a fluffy plush ball... Don't be fooled by the looks, though, since it still offers hinge protection. Beware, though - the case has 0 reviews on the Amazon Store.

The best screen protector for the Galaxy Z Flip 3



Whitestone Dome Glass Premium Film Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 [4-pieces]



A set of protection films are a must if you wish to properly defend your device against screen scratches, especially the camera module and the outside display that is constantly exposed to the elements and other items in your bag. The Whitestone Dome Glass Premium Film Screen Protector will cover all of your screens for a moderate price, allowing you to put your device away without thinking about those nasty key scratches!

And that's it for our selection of cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Do you have any you would like us to consider for our list? What would you look for when buying a case for this device? Let me know below!