Hot topics

T-Mobile Launches Starlink Satellite Connectivity Beta: How to Sign Up

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
T Mobile SpaceX Starlink Coverage Above And Beyond Satellite Internet
© Youtube/u/t-mobile
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

T-Mobile has announced it is looking for testers of its satellite-to-cellular service in the US, which is powered by SpaceX's new Starlink satellites. Once launched in early 2025, select postpaid users can try satellite messaging on their devices for free before additional features like voice and data connectivity rollout. However, it remains unclear which smartphones are compatible with the service.

How to Test T-Mobile's Starlink Satellite Service in the US

T-Mobile is inviting users on its postpaid voice service plans to sign up for beta testing on its website. The initial testing phase will focus on satellite messaging, with voice calls and internet data connectivity expected to follow later.

The carrier noted that testing slots are limited, with priority given to individuals in critical roles such as emergency responders, where satellite messaging could be most beneficial. There's also no official list of which smartphones under T-Mobile's plans are capable of the satellite service.

SpaceX T Mobile Coverage Above Beyond Satellite internet
T-Mobile and SpaceX announced the Starlink satellite internet service in 2022 / © T-Mobile / Screenshot by Nextpit

T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX was announced in 2022. Since then, SpaceX has launched Starlink satellites equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities. Last month, the companies received FCC approval to move forward with the service.

What You Can Expect from T-Mobile's Starlink Satellite Service

T-Mobile’s satellite service aims to provide connectivity in areas where terrestrial cell towers are unavailable, similar to the iPhone's Emergency SOS satellite messaging feature. The carrier's service is expected to cover up to 500,000 square miles across the US.

While the technology shows promise, Elon Musk previously revealed that the current T-Mobile Starlink service offers a shared data rate of just 7 Mbps across a wide coverage area. This makes it slower than some other direct-to-cell satellite services currently available.

However, a significant advantage of T-Mobile's service is that it is expected to be free and will not require additional hardware for compatible smartphones. T-Mobile also confirmed that the satellite service will seamlessly integrate with its existing terrestrial network.

Have you tried any satellite service in the US? Share your experience with us!

Source: T-Mobile

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing