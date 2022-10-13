Suunto 9 Peak Pro unveiled: Tough watch gets longer battery life

Following a series of leaks, Suunto is finally making the 9 Peak Pro official. The rugged multisport GPS smartwatch by the Finnish company picks up the design of the standard 9 Peak. And for a little price increase, you get triple the battery life and a faster processor.

TL;DR

Suunto intros Peak 9 Pro with faster chip and improved battery.

The rugged smartwatch gets up to 30 days of battery life.

Its stainless-steel variant is priced for $549.

Suunto is keeping its tough smartwatch formula on the 9 Peak Pro. The watch gets a 1.2-inch round matrix touch display wrapped in thick bezels. There are options for stainless steel or titanium bezel (grade 5). Opting for the latter will obviously cost more but this weighs a few grams lighter than the steel version. Regardless of which finish to pick, all variants get sapphire glass and silicon strap in 22mm size.

100% made from green energy

Suunto says the 9 Peak Pro is made from 100% renewable energy. It is also calculated that each watch will reduce the carbon footprint by 7.5 kg CO2 on its lifespan.

Suunto 9 Peak Pro comes in stainless steel or titanium model / © Suunto / Screenshot by NextPit

Like last year's 9 Peak, the Pro model comes with MIL-STD-810H rating and 100m depth of water resistance. Suunto is also adding a snorkeling mode that tracks the activity within 10 meters of depth. In addition, the watch has a working temperature range between -20 °C to 55 °C (-5° F to 130 °F), which is below what the Amazfit T-Rex 2 offers.

Triple battery life

What makes the Suunto 9 Peak Pro stand out over other smartwatches is the 21 days battery life or triple over the vanilla model. Using only the in-time mode can extend the longevity for up to 31 days. Suunto adds that the watch will last for a maximum of 300 hours in training mode with GPS turned on.

Suunto's 9 Peak Pro can record 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen on top of providing users with real-time average value. VO2 max, stress and sleep monitoring are also supported. A total of 97 sports modes are available coupled with navigation, altimeter, and weather features. Furthermore, it can connect to smartphones via Bluetooth 5.0 for notifications and software updates.

Pre-orders of the Suunto 9 Peak Pro are open. The stainless-steel variant retails for $549 (CAD 699) while the titanium one costs $699 (CAD 899).