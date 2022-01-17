Free instead of $2.99: This Android fitness app helps you lose weight

The free app of the day that I selected for you is Stark Bodyweight. This app helps you work out with personalized exercises, and it is temporarily free on the Google Play Store instead of $2.99.

The promotion on Stark Bodyweight expires in 6 days.

The application does not contain ads or in-app purchases.

Stark Bodyweight is a fitness app that offers several exercises in different levels of difficulty, all of which can be done without equipment and with a video tutorial. It is part of a series of other applications under the "Stark" franchise, and this one is specifically targeted at weight loss.

Download Stark Bodyweight for free on the Google Play Store

Why is the free Stark Bodyweight app worth it?

Stark Bodyweight offers a total of 102 physical exercises that you can perform without any equipment. For each of these exercises, the app provides a video tutorial to show you how to do it.

The exercises are sorted according to the difficulty level: easy, intermediate, and difficult. But you can also sort them according to the area of the body or the muscle group you want to work. The app offers an interactive 3D representation of the human body on which you can simply tap on the muscles you want to develop.

Stark Bodyweight also allows you to quickly create your own workout sessions by dragging and dropping the tiles of each exercise of your choice into the corresponding session. You can set the duration of each session, intervals, etc. But the application also offers a series of pre-loaded workouts to get started.

The "drag and drop" function to create your workout sessions is really nice / © NextPit

Does the free Stark Bodyweight application respect your personal data?

Stark Bodyweight does not contain any ads or in-app purchases. There is a page redirecting to the developer's other apps, many of which are paid. But I don't think that can be considered a microtransaction.

No need to create an account to use the app either. On the other hand, it doesn't work completely offline, since the video tutorials for the exercises logically can't load without a connection. The exodus-privacy platform states that the app does not contain any trackers.

What do you think of this free app of the day? Have you installed it? What type of Android or iOS apps would you like to see more offers on?