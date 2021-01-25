iPhone 12 Mini spawns the rebirth of the Sony Xperia Compact

Sony’s smartphones business might not be doing too well these days, but the company seems to be in no mood to exit the category, unlike LG, which seems to be in contemplation mode these days. In fact, if we are to believe recent rumours, Sony is planning to ‘revive’ some of its old products.

According to a recent post on Voice, popular leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer revealed that the company plans to bring back the much-loved Xperia Compact lineup after a gap of almost four years. Hemmerstoffer has posted images of what he claims is an upcoming compact smartphone that will be part of Sony’s Xperia lineup. While we do not yet have a name for this phone, chances are high it could be christened the Xperia Compact 2021 or something on those lines.

With dimensions of 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm, this upcoming phone is slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Mini (131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm). It features a 5.5-inch display and has thick bezels and a very prominent chin. Also evident from the images is the fact that the device gets a small waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera and that it uses a dual-camera setup at the rear. The primary camera from what we know uses a 13MP sensor while the front-facing camera shoots 8MP images. The rest of the camera specs remain under wraps, for now. We also, at this point in time, do not know the rest of the specifications of the phone.

The Sony Xperia Compact 2021 / © OnLeaks

Xperia fanboys here might be aware of the fact that the last Xperia Compact smartphone made its debut back in 2017. Since then, however, while there was occasional talk about the ‘Compact’ lineup making a comeback, things never did actually materialize. All hopes were dashed when in 2019, Sony Mobile Marketing VP Don Mesa confirmed that there were no plans to bring the Xperia Compact line back.

The reason? People apparently wanted more screen real estate on their smartphones.

Fast forward to 2020 and months after a certain company based out of Cupertino, California announced a new ‘Mini’ smartphone called the iPhone 12 Mini, the interest in ‘compact’ smartphones seems to have been re-ignited again. And by the looks of it, Sony wants to be in on the party. What remains to be seen if this new ‘compact’ Xperia smartphone has what it takes to turn around the fortunes of Sony;’s ailing smartphones division.

What do you think?



