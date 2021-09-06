Sony Xperia 5 III review: Expensive purchase that only fans will buy

First announced on April 14 and still unavailable in many different countries worldwide, the Sony Xperia 5 III is the compact alternative to Sony's latest flagship, the Xperia 1 III. I reviewed this smartphone which places a heavy emphasis on multimedia and photography to tell you whether the $999 price tag is worth the entry price or not.

Rating

Good ✓ Smooth 120Hz OLED screen

✓ Solid battery life

✓ Versatile camera module with dual focal length

✓ IP68 rating, 3.5mm jack, microSD

✓ Clean, feature-rich interface Bad ✕ Overheating issues and and aggresive thermal throttling

✕ Wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle sensors are a bit dated

✕ No dedicated Night Mode

✕ Simply too expensive

Design and screen When it comes to the design, we find the recipe used in the previous Xperia, sporting a long and thin 21:9 format, a glass back and an aluminum frame. The 6.1-inch OLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. What I liked: Gorilla Glass 6 on the screen and back

Aluminum frame

21:9 aspect ratio (for those who like it)

Smooth screen in 120 Hz refresh rate

IP68 certification and 3.5mm jack

Lightweight What I disliked: Glass back is a fingerprint magnet

21:9 aspect ratio (for those who don't like it)

Maximum brightness of 600 nits The 21:9 aspect ratio gives the Sony Xperia 5 III a fairly compact, long and thin form factor / © NextPit Let the fanboys, fangirls, and basically, fans of the 21:9 aspect ratio calm down right now. I don't see this 21:9 aspect ratio as a flaw. I understand that it can be an interesting experience for some when it comes to consuming video content. Personally, I cannot appreciate it, especially when I'm gaming, as I always feel like my fingers are cramped and I have to squint more. This is a personal and subjective opinion, but I repeat that the 21:9 aspect ratio is not a defect in any way. THAT'S IT! At least we are now even. As for the rest of the design, it simply oozes with quality. There is an aluminum frame that ditches cheap plastic, a glass back that once again, eschews plastic, with the entire device covered with Gorilla Glass 6. The back is a real fingerprint magnet, so beware. This is a fundamental 'flaw' that comes with all modern flagship smartphones which use glass all over, right? The fingerprint reader is located at the edge right under the power button and is quite responsive and accurate. The SIM (and microSD) port can be opened without a metal pin without compromising the waterproof rating (IP68 certification). The pill-shaped camera module is not very modern but has the merit of not protruding too much. The 3.5mm headphone jack is located at the top / © NextPit As for the screen, it's virtually identical to the one found in last year's Xperia 5 II. I say virtually identical because I can only comment on the specifications, as I do not know for sure if it is the same panel. It's a 6.1 inch OLED screen with a 1080 x 2560 pixel resolution in 21:9 format and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Pixel density remains excellent even if Sony could have released it in 4K instead of reserving it for the Xperia 1 III. The maximum brightness level hovers around 600 nits, which is not exceptional but still decent enough for good visibility in all circumstances. In any case, summer in Berlin is over and we're in for six months of endless nights, so there's no need to have 1,000 nits, right? The 120 Hz refresh rate is not supposed to be adaptive, so once it is activated, you will benefit from it all the time. Some apps will force 60 Hz (like Google Maps) at times, but basically, we would recommend you keep a close eye on your battery life most of the time. I found the default white balance to be too cold, but the Standard color mode seemed to be rather accurate overall. The 120Hz refresh rate is not adaptive / © NextPit Overall, the Sony Xperia 5 III sports a premium and neat design. The long and thin form factor will appeal to fans of compact smartphones, as will the featherweight 168 grams form factor (a record for a flagship in 2021). The screen is buttery smooth with a 120 Hz refresh rate despite having a maximum brightness level that is below what you would find in the flagship smartphone range.

Interface: Stock Android look but packed with features As always, Sony offers a user interface experience that is visually similar to stock Android Stock. There is a number of pre-installed applications but it is also armed with a slew of customization options that helps you optimize video/audio quality, gaming, and multitasking to your personal preference. What I liked: The stock Android look

Intuitive multitasking process

Plenty of audio and video customizations

Efficient Game Enhancer mode What I disliked: Limited software update policy Visually, Sony's interface was developed for purists who swear by stock Android. That's not my case, but I do appreciate the simplicity of the menus and the overall uncluttered look found in the UI. But that's just on the surface, because the Sony Xperia's interface is packed with features and customization options. Visually, the user interface follows stock Android without going over the top / © NextPit Let's begin with the multitasking aspect. Sony offers shortcuts to create floating windows or to display pairs of applications in split-screen format. I'm aware that these are Android-wide features that are obviously not exclusive to Sony, but I find their implementation to be more intuitive than on other Android skins. Another feature that is exclusive to Sony this time is the Side Sense sidebar which allows you to create shortcuts to specific apps or features in addition to app pairs. This bar can be activated via a hidden floating button on the right side of the screen, which makes it quite convenient to use. The Side Sense virtual button is really handy / © NextPit I liked the number of options to optimize video and audio quality, with the ability to enable Dolby Atmos sound, Sony's proprietary 360 Spatial Audio technology, and DSEE Ultimate mode that allows you to "upscale" your audio stream. Sony also offers a dynamic vibration function that adapts itself to the sound played through the speakers. If the system works quite well in terms of responsiveness, I find the vibration engine to be too coarse for this option in order to appreciate it fully. The dynamic vibration mode is nice but suffers from the coarseness of the vibration engine / © NextPit Sony also remembered gamers by offering a mode known as Game Enhancer. Compared to the Fnatic mode and other equivalents in its Android competitors, I find Sony's mode to be particularly advanced, especially for a smartphone that does not has a gaming label attached to it. There are options that allows you to optimize audio and microphones, colorimetry, performance, etc. Also read: Gaming smartphones: Do gaming modes actually boost performance? We' have not yet reached the level of Armory Crate on an Asus ROG Phone 5 either, but it's really nice to have so many choices from a range of options, most of which are quite relevant (optimizing the microphone, the touch area on the screen, RAM utilization, etc). The Game Enhancer mode is not a gimmick and it's refreshing / © NextPit I could also talk about the photo application, which would deserve an article of its own. But since it was already introduced on the Xperia 1 II last year and my colleague Ben already talked about it in-depth in his review of the Xperia 1 III, I'll spare you from hearing repeated drivel this time around. Finally, Sony is not a company that will hit the ball out of the park when it comes to software maintenance. You can expect a 'mere' 2 major Android releases (up to Android 13) and 3 years of security patches, probably on a quarterly basis at best. Also read: How many Android updates does Samsung, Xiaomi or OnePlus offer? Overall, I find the software solution offered by the Sony Xperia 5 III very interesting and complete. Sony knows how to connect with those who pay close attention to the smallest details while catering to the masses as well. The software update policy is simply too limited for a device in this price range in 2021, especially when almost all competitors have more or less shown their cards by offering up to 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security patches.

Performance: The Snapdragon 888 is running on fumes The Sony Xperia 5 III is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC like many other Android flagship devices. And just like many of these Android flagships, it delivers top-notch performance but at the expense of temperature control. What I liked: The raw power of the Snapdragon 888 SoC What I disliked: The Snapdragon 888's overheating issues

Overly aggressive thermal throttling In terms of raw performance, the Sony Xperia 5 III ranks in the middle of the pack in the Android market. It doesn't break any computing speed records, but the performance is perfectly consistent with what you'd expect from Qualcomm's top-of-the-line SoC. Also read: Smartphone SoCs explainedL A comprehensive guide For example, I was able to run Call of Duty: Mobile at 120 FPS with all the graphics options cranked up to maximum without missing a beat. Sony Xperia 5 III Benchmark comparison Benchmark/Model Geekbench 5 single/multi 3DMark Wild Life 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test Passmark Disk Passmark Memory Sony Xperia 5 III 1117/3549 5839 5706 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 942/3407 7373 5175 81.108 31.752 Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 1123/3619 5621 Failed, overheated 115.473 30.460 OnePlus 9 Pro 1112/3633 5670 5698 112.370 31.891 But the smartphone also suffers from the shortcomings that are often associated with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, namely overheating. Not only does the chip heat up a lot, but Sony includes a far too drastic temperature control by throttling the device too quickly and too aggressively. After half an hour of gaming time, you find yourself suffering from some pretty annoying framerate drops. On the 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test, which simulates 20 minutes of intensive gaming use, the Sony Xperia 5 III has a stability rate of 59%. Frankly, that's not very good at all. See how fast the performance drops because of an aggressive thermal throttling profile? / © NextPit Overall, the Sony Xperia 5 III suffers from similar shortcomings that almost all Android flagships apart from some specialist gaming smartphones with advanced cooling systems. In addition to the overheating problem inherent to Qualcomm's chip, Sony programmed an extremely aggressive thermal throttling profile that somewhat limits the performance potential of the smartphone.

Battery: 4500 mAh capacity with a 30 Watts fast charging profile The Sony Xperia 5 III is powered by a 4500mAh battery which is the same capacity as found in the Xperia 1 III. This is good news considering the smartphone has a smaller (and lower resolution) screen than its older sibling. What I liked: Solid battery life

USB-C charger is included What I disliked: Rather slow charging speed for a $999 flagship

No wireless charging After its exhausting benchmark session on PCMark, the Sony Xperia 5 III took 12 hours and 48 minutes to fall below the 20% remaining battery life mark, and this is with the refresh rate set to 120 Hz. In other words, the smartphone is easily capable of lasting an entire day of use without any issues. This is more than a respectable score and we can say that the Sony Xperia 5 III has an impressive battery life rating. Also read: Does fast charging damage your smartphone battery? The Xperia 5 III comes with a 30-watt Power Delivery USB-C adapter, the same one that accompanied the Xperia 1 III. It took me an average of just under 2 hours to fully charge the device. My best time from 0 to 100% was 1 hour 52 minutes, to be precise. By letting the smartphone charge for just 30 minutes, I was able to achieve approximately 50% battery life. Overall, the battery life of the Sony Xperia 5 III is very solid and occupies the top tier of performers of this price range. Fast charging isn't as fast as some of the other high-end competitors, though. The lack of wireless charging, while not seriously detrimental to its cause, is still a bit of a stain on a smartphone that carries a $999 price tag.

Technical specifications Sony Xperia 5 III Technical data Component Specifications Screen 6.1-inch OLED 21:9 format

resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels, or 449 dpi

120 Hz refresh rate SoC/GPU Snapdragon 888 + Adreno 660 Memory 8 GB RAM /128 GB or 256 GB internal memory Expandable storage Yes, microSD via SIM port Camera module Main wide angle 12 MP : Sony IMX 557 | f/1.7 | 1/1.7" | 1.8µm | Dual Pixel PDAF | OIS

: Sony IMX 557 | f/1.7 | 1/1.7" | 1.8µm | Dual Pixel PDAF | OIS Ultra wide angle 12 MP : Sony IMX 363 | f/2.2 | FOV 124˚ | 1/2.6" | Dual Pixel PDAF

: Sony IMX 363 | f/2.2 | FOV 124˚ | 1/2.6" | Dual Pixel PDAF Telephoto 12 MP : Sony IMX 663 | f/2.3 in 70mm | f/2.8 in 105mm | 1/2.9" | Dual Pixel PDAF | 2.9x optical zoom and x4,4 | OIS

: Sony IMX 663 | f/2.3 in 70mm | f/2.8 in 105mm | 1/2.9" | Dual Pixel PDAF | 2.9x optical zoom and x4,4 | OIS 8 MP selfie: Samsung S5K4H7 | f/2.0 | 1/4" | 1.12µm Video 4K at 24/25/30/60/120 fps HDR | 1080p at 30/60/120/240 fps | 5-axis gyro-EIS | OIS

Selfie: 1080p at 30 fps | 5 axis gyro-EIS Battery 4,500 mAh | 30-watts | USB-PD OS Android 11 Audio Stereo speakers | 24-bit/192kHz audio | dynamic vibration Design, dimensions & weight 157 x 68 x 8.2 mm | 168 g

Gorilla Glass 6 screen + aluminum back and frame

IP65/IP68 certification

Fingerprint reader located beneath the power button Colors Glossy Black | Glossy Grey Price $999