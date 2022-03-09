Today's deal: Another legendary Sony headset discounted!

Looking for a new set of premium earbuds but you do not want to empty your pockets? The Sony WF-1000XM3 are some of the most iconic earbuds the company has ever produced and now they are discounted for under $130 on Amazon! In this article, you will find all the information about this deal as well as some information about the device.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are discounted by 36% on Amazon.

From an original price of $199.99, they now cost $128.00.

They feature ANC, great sound reproduction, and 24 hours of battery life.

In our review, they received 9/10, an almost perfect score.

After we considered a budget pair of over-ears earlier this week, today we are taking a look at another great deal for Sony headsets that can be found on Amazon. The Sony WF-1000XM3 were an excellent product when they released in 2019. But how do they stand up in 2022? Keep on reading to find out.

On Amazon, we find the Sony WF-1000XM3 at a 36% discount from the original $199, you will only have to part with $128. This deal is particularly attractive, especially if someone considers that the original MSRP of the Sony WF-1000XM3 was near $230.

Are the Sony WF-1000XM3 the right ones for you in 2022?

In terms of design, the WF-1000XM3 remain unique in 2022 / © NextPit

Choosing between budget current-gen devices and previous-gen flagships is always a difficult decision with no easy answer. It heavily depends on your own needs. But when it comes to discounts like this, things are a bit easier. The WF-1000XM3 swept through reviews with flying colors and we praised them for their "seductive" sound quality and amazing design.

The above points remain true in 2022, especially if you consider that Sony left them for two years in the market before upgrading them with the WF-1000XM4 that are equally impressive. In terms of battery life, we get 24 hours of playback with the included case, while on their own they will manage around six hours.

Finally, the ANC capabilities are also on-par with today's standards. Yes, they are not at the level of their successors or other 2022 premium headphones but my personal experiences with them put them at a similar level as most modern-day mid-range headsets.

The only flaw that we could find on them, which remains true in 2022 are the controls that require you to fiddle with your phone to control volume and a waterproofing rating that is missing, so be careful if you plan to wear them in rainy conditions and don't drop them in a puddle!

