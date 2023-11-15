A Sneak Peek at the Apple iPhone SE 4: Design and Specifications

Just a few days ago, we reported on the design of the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 . Today we are showing you a first video and extracted image material that visually processes the information we have gathered. Let's take a look at and analyze the next "people's iPhone" of the 4th generation together.

The Apple iPhone SE 4 in a modern design

If you take a look at the Apple iPhone SE 2022 (review), you'll feel like you've been transported back in time. In the 3rd generation of the "cheaper" iPhone, Apple still incorporated elements such as a home button, wide screen edges for the small 4.7-inch IPS display, which has a resolution of just 1,334 x 750 pixels, and a short-lived battery with a capacity of 2,018 mAh.

The display is said to be a 6.1-inch OLED panel. / © concept_central

All this is set to change with the Apple iPhone SE 2024: Instead of the home button, there will be a side action button and the display will grow to 6.1 inches and will reportedly have an OLED panel instead of an LCD. The thick edges will be banished, as will the Lightning connector.

Instead, the 4th generation Apple iPhone SE will have a USB Type-C port on the bottom, although the speed will not be the same as an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (review). In a nutshell, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a slightly modified Apple iPhone 14 (review), with just a 48 MP camera on the back.

Hooray! The Apple iPhone SE 2024 will also have a USB Type-C port. / © concept_central

In the video fitted by Apple Track, we can also see an angular aluminum frame and the Dynamic Island—the notch with additional information for different applications—at the top center of the screen.

Nothing is yet known about the processor installed, but we can probably assume a modern Apple A18 processor. Other known data include an alleged weight of 166 g and the identical dimensions of the Apple iPhone 14.

What do you think of the supposed 4th generation Apple iPhone SE? What do you think it should realistically cost so that the public can afford it? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.