Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Could Make Samsung's Galaxy S24 a Gaming King

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to power next year's Samsung Galaxy S24 line. While the chip isn't performing as fast as the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro (review) in terms of the processor unit, the Snapdragon's GPU, however, could easily make the Galaxy S24 (Ultra) a true gaming monster .

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has 50 percent better graphics

A supposed Vulkan benchmark result of the unannounced Snapdragon SoC was shared by prolific leaker Ice Universe. By the looks of it, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with the Adreno 750 GPU has an impressive score of 15,434 points. This notably more than 50 percent higher than the average score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with the Adreno 740 at 10,000.

As regards comparing the Snapdragon chip to Apple's A17 Pro, there is no direct way to put two platforms in the same test. However, if we use the 3D Mark Wild Life for benchmarking the graphics, the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is already toe-to-toe with the A17 Pro. Thus, we can safely assume the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could significantly trump the iPhone chip in graphics performance.

An alleged Vulkan benchmark score of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that will power the Galaxy S24 trio. / © X/u/IceUniverse

Considering that Apple is already touting the A17 Pro to support console-like games, it would be interesting to see how Samsung would be going to market the advantage of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on its devices.

Likewise, it remains unclear whether the Galaxy S24 is debuting with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 by having an overclocked processor like the Galaxy S23 utilizing a “Snapdragon for Galaxy” version. Regardless, the GPU unit should relatively remain unchanged across different clock speed variations of the chipset.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor benchmark and clock speed

Other than the graphics, the Galaxy S24+ with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is spotted to score around 2,233 and 6,661 points in single and multicore Geekbench test, respectively. Both are evidently lower than the A17 Pro on the iPhone 15 Pro Max as seen from Antoine's early hands-on. Of course, the final scoring may still change on the actual Galaxy handset.

Unlike with A17 Pro that is built on a 3 nm fabrication process, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is said to use an updated TSMC's 4 nm node. However, there are already rumors surfacing that Qualcomm may announce both 3 nm and 4 nm variants of the chipset.

Architecture-wise, the Snapdragon 8 Gen uses an octa-core processor in a 1+5+2 layout and helmed by a Cortex-X4 prime core set at 3.3 GHz speed. This is then backed by five Cortex-A720 performance cores at 2.95 GHz and a two Cortex-A520 efficiency cores at 2.27 GHz.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What do you think of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? Will this graphics performance convince you to get the Galaxy S24 over the iPhone 15? Feel free to share with us your answers in the comments.