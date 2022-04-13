Neither iPhone nor Samsung: This phone takes the best photos!

You have diligently voted for the best camera smartphone . 8,577 votes were cast this time, and the winner is neither Samsung nor Apple! Instead, you voted the Google Pixel 6 Pro into first place. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in second, with the iPhone 13 Pro taking bronze. Oppo and Xiaomi follow with OnePlus coming in last.

In our camera blind test, we showed you different subjects, each photographed using different smartphones. You voted which picture you liked best without knowing which camera took the photo. Here are the results at a glance:

We calculated the winners for you using two different ways - one based on a point system (1st place gets five points, 2nd place receives two, and so on) and once by taking into account the total votes. While the distance between the candidates varies depending on the calculation method, the final order remains the same: The Google Pixel 6 Pro prevails with a decent lead in each case.

To get you in the mood for the following pictures and the individual results, you can find the participants of the blind test and their camera setup at a glance:

Just a reminder: The Google Pixel 6 Pro had already participated in our previous camera blind test in November 2021 - and had to admit defeat to the iPhone 13 Pro by the narrowest of margins back then. In the end, 17 votes were all it took to make a difference. However, Google's software updates have obviously paid off over the past weeks and months.

Below, you can once again find our photos and picture galleries from the original camera blind test. In the captions, we will finally reveal which photo is from which smartphone.

The Pixel 6 Pro won the first camera blind test in 2022. / © NextPit

Scene 1: Daylight, main camera

Our blind test began with supposedly the easiest of all exercises: under bright daylight using the main camera. Here, the iPhone 13 Pro narrowly prevailed over both Xiaomi and Oppo. It is noticeable here that many smartphones tend to deliver colder shots, while Apple goes for a slightly warmer tone.

1st place: iPhone 13 Pro

2nd place: Xiaomi 12 Pro

3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro

Photo 1A © NextPit Photo 1B © NextPit Photo 1C © NextPit Photo 1D © NextPit Photo 1E © NextPit Photo 1F © NextPit Photo 2A © NextPit Photo 2B © NextPit Photo 2C © NextPit Photo 2D © NextPit Photo 2E © NextPit Photo 2F © NextPit Photo 3A © NextPit Photo 3B © NextPit Photo 3C © NextPit Photo 3D © NextPit Photo 3E © NextPit Photo 3F © NextPit Photo 4A © NextPit Photo 4B © NextPit Photo 4C © NextPit Photo 4D © NextPit Photo 4E © NextPit Photo 4F © NextPit Photo 5A © NextPit Photo 5B © NextPit Photo 5C © NextPit Photo 5D © NextPit Photo 5E © NextPit Photo 5F © NextPit Photo 6A © NextPit Photo 6B © NextPit Photo 6C © NextPit Photo 6D © NextPit Photo 6E © NextPit Photo 6F © NextPit Photo 7A © NextPit Photo 7B © NextPit Photo 7C © NextPit Photo 7D © NextPit Photo 7E © NextPit Photo 7F © NextPit Photo 8A © NextPit Photo 8B © NextPit Photo 8C © NextPit Photo 8D © NextPit Photo 8E © NextPit Photo 8F © NextPit Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 2: Daylight, 3.3x zoom

As rare as the sun's rays were last week, the OnePlus 10 Pro rarely landed in first place in our blind camera test. However, both worked out here in its favor here. However, the differences between the pictures are relatively small, and the result was rather close.

1st place: OnePlus 10 Pro

2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

3rd place: Xiaomi 12 Pro

Photo 2A © NextPit Photo 2B © NextPit Photo 2C © NextPit Photo 2D © NextPit Photo 2E © NextPit Photo 2F © NextPit Photo 3A © NextPit Photo 3B © NextPit Photo 3C © NextPit Photo 3D © NextPit Photo 3E © NextPit Photo 3F © NextPit Photo 4A © NextPit Photo 4B © NextPit Photo 4C © NextPit Photo 4D © NextPit Photo 4E © NextPit Photo 4F © NextPit Photo 5A © NextPit Photo 5B © NextPit Photo 5C © NextPit Photo 5D © NextPit Photo 5E © NextPit Photo 5F © NextPit Photo 6A © NextPit Photo 6B © NextPit Photo 6C © NextPit Photo 6D © NextPit Photo 6E © NextPit Photo 6F © NextPit Photo 7A © NextPit Photo 7B © NextPit Photo 7C © NextPit Photo 7D © NextPit Photo 7E © NextPit Photo 7F © NextPit Photo 8A © NextPit Photo 8B © NextPit Photo 8C © NextPit Photo 8D © NextPit Photo 8E © NextPit Photo 8F © NextPit Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 3: Daylight, 5x zoom

The iPhone 13 Pro by no means has the best prerequisites when it comes to telephoto shots, but surprisingly performed best here. The Pixel 6 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra follow closely, both of which I would have expected to do ahead of Apple. How about you?

1st place: iPhone 13 Pro

2nd place: Google Pixel 6 Pro

3rd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Photo 3A © NextPit Photo 3B © NextPit Photo 3C © NextPit Photo 3D © NextPit Photo 3E © NextPit Photo 3F © NextPit Photo 4A © NextPit Photo 4B © NextPit Photo 4C © NextPit Photo 4D © NextPit Photo 4E © NextPit Photo 4F © NextPit Photo 5A © NextPit Photo 5B © NextPit Photo 5C © NextPit Photo 5D © NextPit Photo 5E © NextPit Photo 5F © NextPit Photo 6A © NextPit Photo 6B © NextPit Photo 6C © NextPit Photo 6D © NextPit Photo 6E © NextPit Photo 6F © NextPit Photo 7A © NextPit Photo 7B © NextPit Photo 7C © NextPit Photo 7D © NextPit Photo 7E © NextPit Photo 7F © NextPit Photo 8A © NextPit Photo 8B © NextPit Photo 8C © NextPit Photo 8D © NextPit Photo 8E © NextPit Photo 8F © NextPit Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 4: "Daylight", 10x zoom

Finally, the 10x zoom plays right into Samsung's hands. After all, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 10x telephoto lens on board, which can shoot at native resolution. However, it is astonishing that the iPhone 13 Pro is also right up there with the best, even ahead of the Pixel 6 Pro, which has far better zoom capabilities, at least in theory.

1st place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

2nd place: iPhone 13 Pro

3rd place: Google Pixel 6 Pro

Photo 4A © NextPit Photo 4B © NextPit Photo 4C © NextPit Photo 4D © NextPit Photo 4E © NextPit Photo 4F © NextPit Photo 5A © NextPit Photo 5B © NextPit Photo 5C © NextPit Photo 5D © NextPit Photo 5E © NextPit Photo 5F © NextPit Photo 6A © NextPit Photo 6B © NextPit Photo 6C © NextPit Photo 6D © NextPit Photo 6E © NextPit Photo 6F © NextPit Photo 7A © NextPit Photo 7B © NextPit Photo 7C © NextPit Photo 7D © NextPit Photo 7E © NextPit Photo 7F © NextPit Photo 8A © NextPit Photo 8B © NextPit Photo 8C © NextPit Photo 8D © NextPit Photo 8E © NextPit Photo 8F © NextPit Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 5: Daylight, ultra wide-angle

In our fifth scene, the iPhone's photo capabilities also stands out again. It's a bit warmer than the images of most of the competitors, and most importantly, the building with the meat image also experienced more exposure. I like it, and you obviously do, too!

1st place: iPhone 13 Pro

2nd place: Xiaomi 12 Pro

3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro

Photo 5A © NextPit Photo 5B © NextPit Photo 5C © NextPit Photo 5D © NextPit Photo 5E © NextPit Photo 5F © NextPit Photo 6A © NextPit Photo 6B © NextPit Photo 6C © NextPit Photo 6D © NextPit Photo 6E © NextPit Photo 6F © NextPit Photo 7A © NextPit Photo 7B © NextPit Photo 7C © NextPit Photo 7D © NextPit Photo 7E © NextPit Photo 7F © NextPit Photo 8A © NextPit Photo 8B © NextPit Photo 8C © NextPit Photo 8D © NextPit Photo 8E © NextPit Photo 8F © NextPit Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 6: Daylight, Maximum resolution

Does a higher resolution help? Not necessarily! The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the highest resolution on paper. In reality, however, the 50-megapixel sensors from Oppo and OnePlus convinced you more in terms of detailed reproduction.

1st place: Oppo Find X5 Pro

2nd place: OnePlus 10 Pro

3rd place: Xiaomi 12 Pro

Photo 6A © NextPit Photo 6B © NextPit Photo 6C © NextPit Photo 6D © NextPit Photo 6E © NextPit Photo 6F © NextPit Photo 7A © NextPit Photo 7B © NextPit Photo 7C © NextPit Photo 7D © NextPit Photo 7E © NextPit Photo 7F © NextPit Photo 8A © NextPit Photo 8B © NextPit Photo 8C © NextPit Photo 8D © NextPit Photo 8E © NextPit Photo 8F © NextPit Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 7: Indoor shot, main camera

In our first scene with poor lighting conditions, the iPhone performed best. Differences between the various smartphones can be seen here, for example, in the detailed reproduction in the dark image areas, such as the stones around the tracks.

1st place: iPhone 13 Pro

2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro

Photo 7A © NextPit Photo 7B © NextPit Photo 7C © NextPit Photo 7D © NextPit Photo 7E © NextPit Photo 7F © NextPit Photo 8A © NextPit Photo 8B © NextPit Photo 8C © NextPit Photo 8D © NextPit Photo 8E © NextPit Photo 8F © NextPit Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 8: Interior shot, 2x zoom

Our next scene was an endurance test for the participants. The only light seen here came from a couple of very warm incandescent bulbs hidden behind the corner of a wall. The Pixel 6 Pro managed the white balance with the most neutrality here, and you voted it into first place by a clear margin.

1st place: Google Pixel 6 Pro

2nd place: Apple iPhone 13 Pro

3rd place: OnePlus 10 Pro

Photo 8A © NextPit Photo 8B © NextPit Photo 8C © NextPit Photo 8D © NextPit Photo 8E © NextPit Photo 8F © NextPit Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 9: Indoor shot, ultra wide-angle

The Pixel 6 Pro is once again ahead in this scene. Google simply gets the hang of the white balance under artificial light and delivers one of the most neutral results here. Furthermore, the light cone from the lamp on the ceiling is not reduced to a pale glow by an overzealous HDR mode.

1st place: Google Pixel 6 Pro

2nd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro

3rd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Photo 9A © NextPit Photo 9B © NextPit Photo 9C © NextPit Photo 9D © NextPit Photo 9E © NextPit Photo 9F © NextPit Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 10: Night, main camera

The night scene was a surprise for me: The Xiaomi 12 Pro clearly came out on top here. While the iPhone 13 Pro clearly dominated night shots in our last blind camera test, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Find X5 Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro now also pull ahead.

1st place: Xiaomi 12 Pro

2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro

Photo 10A © NextPit Photo 10B © NextPit Photo 10C © NextPit Photo 10D © NextPit Photo 10E © NextPit Photo 10F © NextPit Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 11: Night, 3x zoom

In this scene during dusk, photographed using the 3x zoom lens, Apple and Samsung are once again ahead of the pack. The challenge here was to capture the high contrast between the light panels and the surroundings in low light conditions.

1st place: Apple iPhone 13 Pro

2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

3rd place: Google Pixel 6 Pro

Photo 11A © NextPit Photo 11B © NextPit Photo 11C © NextPit Photo 11D © NextPit Photo 11E © NextPit Photo 11F © NextPit Photo 12A © NextPit Photo 12B © NextPit Photo 12C © NextPit Photo 12D © NextPit Photo 12E © NextPit Photo 12F © NextPit Photo 13A © NextPit Photo 13B © NextPit Photo 13C © NextPit Photo 13D © NextPit Photo 13E © NextPit Photo 13F © NextPit Photo 14A © NextPit Photo 14B © NextPit Photo 14C © NextPit Photo 14D © NextPit Photo 14E © NextPit Photo 14F © NextPit Photo 15A © NextPit Photo 15B © NextPit Photo 15C © NextPit Photo 15D © NextPit Photo 15E © NextPit Photo 15F © NextPit

Scene 12: Night, ultra wide-angle

Three times light, three times dark. The lighting conditions in scene 12 were identical to those in scene 10, but we shot using the ultra wide-angle camera instead of the main camera. The Google Pixel 6 Pro prevailed here by amassing a huge lead.

1st place: Google Pixel 6 Pro

2nd place: Apple iPhone 13 Pro

3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro