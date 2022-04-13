Neither iPhone nor Samsung: This phone takes the best photos!

In our camera blind test, we showed you different subjects, each photographed using different smartphones. You voted which picture you liked best without knowing which camera took the photo. Here are the results at a glance:
We calculated the winners for you using two different ways - one based on a point system (1st place gets five points, 2nd place receives two, and so on) and once by taking into account the total votes. While the distance between the candidates varies depending on the calculation method, the final order remains the same: The Google Pixel 6 Pro prevails with a decent lead in each case.
To get you in the mood for the following pictures and the individual results, you can find the participants of the blind test and their camera setup at a glance:
Just a reminder: The Google Pixel 6 Pro had already participated in our previous camera blind test in November 2021 - and had to admit defeat to the iPhone 13 Pro by the narrowest of margins back then. In the end, 17 votes were all it took to make a difference. However, Google's software updates have obviously paid off over the past weeks and months.
Below, you can once again find our photos and picture galleries from the original camera blind test. In the captions, we will finally reveal which photo is from which smartphone.
Scene 1: Daylight, main camera
Our blind test began with supposedly the easiest of all exercises: under bright daylight using the main camera. Here, the iPhone 13 Pro narrowly prevailed over both Xiaomi and Oppo. It is noticeable here that many smartphones tend to deliver colder shots, while Apple goes for a slightly warmer tone.
1st place: iPhone 13 Pro
2nd place: Xiaomi 12 Pro
3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro
Scene 2: Daylight, 3.3x zoom
As rare as the sun's rays were last week, the OnePlus 10 Pro rarely landed in first place in our blind camera test. However, both worked out here in its favor here. However, the differences between the pictures are relatively small, and the result was rather close.
1st place: OnePlus 10 Pro
2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3rd place: Xiaomi 12 Pro
Scene 3: Daylight, 5x zoom
The iPhone 13 Pro by no means has the best prerequisites when it comes to telephoto shots, but surprisingly performed best here. The Pixel 6 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra follow closely, both of which I would have expected to do ahead of Apple. How about you?
1st place: iPhone 13 Pro
2nd place: Google Pixel 6 Pro
3rd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Scene 4: "Daylight", 10x zoom
Finally, the 10x zoom plays right into Samsung's hands. After all, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 10x telephoto lens on board, which can shoot at native resolution. However, it is astonishing that the iPhone 13 Pro is also right up there with the best, even ahead of the Pixel 6 Pro, which has far better zoom capabilities, at least in theory.
1st place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2nd place: iPhone 13 Pro
3rd place: Google Pixel 6 Pro
Scene 5: Daylight, ultra wide-angle
In our fifth scene, the iPhone's photo capabilities also stands out again. It's a bit warmer than the images of most of the competitors, and most importantly, the building with the meat image also experienced more exposure. I like it, and you obviously do, too!
1st place: iPhone 13 Pro
2nd place: Xiaomi 12 Pro
3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro
Scene 6: Daylight, Maximum resolution
Does a higher resolution help? Not necessarily! The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the highest resolution on paper. In reality, however, the 50-megapixel sensors from Oppo and OnePlus convinced you more in terms of detailed reproduction.
1st place: Oppo Find X5 Pro
2nd place: OnePlus 10 Pro
3rd place: Xiaomi 12 Pro
Scene 7: Indoor shot, main camera
In our first scene with poor lighting conditions, the iPhone performed best. Differences between the various smartphones can be seen here, for example, in the detailed reproduction in the dark image areas, such as the stones around the tracks.
1st place: iPhone 13 Pro
2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro
Scene 8: Interior shot, 2x zoom
Our next scene was an endurance test for the participants. The only light seen here came from a couple of very warm incandescent bulbs hidden behind the corner of a wall. The Pixel 6 Pro managed the white balance with the most neutrality here, and you voted it into first place by a clear margin.
1st place: Google Pixel 6 Pro
2nd place: Apple iPhone 13 Pro
3rd place: OnePlus 10 Pro
Scene 9: Indoor shot, ultra wide-angle
The Pixel 6 Pro is once again ahead in this scene. Google simply gets the hang of the white balance under artificial light and delivers one of the most neutral results here. Furthermore, the light cone from the lamp on the ceiling is not reduced to a pale glow by an overzealous HDR mode.
1st place: Google Pixel 6 Pro
2nd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro
3rd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Scene 10: Night, main camera
The night scene was a surprise for me: The Xiaomi 12 Pro clearly came out on top here. While the iPhone 13 Pro clearly dominated night shots in our last blind camera test, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Find X5 Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro now also pull ahead.
1st place: Xiaomi 12 Pro
2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3rd place: Oppo Find X5 Pro
Scene 11: Night, 3x zoom
In this scene during dusk, photographed using the 3x zoom lens, Apple and Samsung are once again ahead of the pack. The challenge here was to capture the high contrast between the light panels and the surroundings in low light conditions.
1st place: Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3rd place: Google Pixel 6 Pro
Scene 12: Night, ultra wide-angle
Three times light, three times dark. The lighting conditions in scene 12 were identical to those in scene 10, but we shot using the ultra wide-angle camera instead of the main camera. The Google Pixel 6 Pro prevailed here by amassing a huge lead.