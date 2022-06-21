Smart Band 7 and more: Xiaomi's June launch summarized

Xiaomi has just announced new range of products for the European market and surprisingly, there were no new smartphones. Instead of a handful of new Redmi models or a dozen Poco phones, there is the already unveiled Smart Band 7, a 2-in-1 notebook, the Electric Scooter 4 Pro, and the new Xiaomi TV A2 series. Sounds exciting? Let's take a look at the new products!

TL;DR

Xiaomi unveiled new products on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

In addition to the Smart Band 7, there were the Xiaomi Book S 12.4, a new e-scooter and new TVs.

The new fitness tracker comes with a larger display for only $49.99 as an early bird package.

Xiaomi fans can look forward to new local product launches from the cosmos of their favorite manufacturer in the coming months. This is because the manufacturer has unveiled the latest model of its extremely popular series of fitness trackers finally to the western part of Europe. However, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is followed by the Xiaomi Smart Band 7, so let's take a look at the device.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 for early birds only $49

We have already presented the Smart Band 7 to you in detail for the launch in China. The manufacturer has also enlarged the display of the fitness tracker by 25 percent to 1.62 inches. On top of that, there is the sleep measurement capability thanks to the sophisticated SpO2 and heart rate measurement and a standby battery life of 14 days. Water resistance has also been extended to 5 ATM.

The new Xiaomi Smart Band comes with a larger display. / © Xiaomi.

Normally, you would have to cough up $59.99 for the new Xiaomi Smart Band 7, but the early bird promotion will see it retail for only $49.99 for a limited time. The manufacturer has not yet revealed just how long the promotion for early birds will last.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro

With the Electric Scooter 4 Pro, a new e-scooter is also arriving, but the manufacturer has not yet revealed when exactly and at what price. But Xiaomi makes our mouths water with a 700-watt motor and a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour. Depending on where you stay, there will be speed limit on riding an e-scooter, but the 12,400 milliampere-hour battery should help it last a bit longer than usual.

With eABS, the new Xiaomi scooter could provide additional safety. / © Xiaomi

According to the manufacturer, the maximum range is 45 kilometers and you can tackle slopes of up to 20 percent. For your safety, a light system and powerful disc brakes are also integrated into the scooter. Thanks to eABS, you shouldn't slip away so quickly during emergency braking maneuvers.

So it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi will stick to its Western Europe price of 799 Euros. As soon as we hear something, we'll let you know immediately!

The new notebook comes with Windows 11, but is powered by a Snapdragon SoC. / © Xiaomi

2-in-1 notebook and a new TV

Last but not least, two products remain outside NextPit's coverage: based on the mobile ARM processor "Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2", Xiaomi officially brings its first notebook to the region. The Xiaomi Book S 12.4 is a classic convertible, i.e. a kind of hybrid notebook with a touch display and a removable display. Windows 11 is preinstalled as the operating system. With a starting price of 799 Euros.

You can also enjoy an early bird bundle together with the Redmi Buds 3 Pro for 699 Euros. From July 1 onward, there's another early bird promotion that omits the headphones for 699 Euros, and this promotion will run until July 17.

Xiaomi TV A2 series prices Model Sans early bird promotion Early bird promotion (each with Mi Camera 2K) Xiaomi TV A2 32-inch Unspecified Unspecified Xiaomi TV A2 43-inch 449 Euros 399 Euros Xiaomi TV A2 50-inch 499 Euros 449 Euros Xiaomi TV A2 55-inch 549 Euros 499 Euro

Last but not least, Xiaomi brings four new TVs to the region with the Xiaomi TV A2 series. In 32, 43, 50 and 55 inches, these are LED TVs in a slim unibody metal frame that rest on a single stand. The TVs are based on Android TV 10 and all have 4K resolution and are certified for Dolby Audio.

Xiaomi's new TVs all offer 4K and Dolby sound quality. / © Xiaomi.

Prices including early bird offers can be referred to in the table above. Sales begin from June 28, 2022 onward, which is one week after the unveiling of the new TVs. Do bear in mind that since Xiaomi does not have an official presence in the US, all the prices mentioned above cater to Europe.

What do you think about Xiaomi's new products? Let us know in the comments!