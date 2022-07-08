Sharp's latest smart Dishwasher supports Alexa voice control

Sharp has announced a new smart dishwasher in the US. The 24-inch dishwasher with SDW6767HS model number is compatible with Amazon's Alexa assistant . It enables intelligent functions through voice commands similar to other smart home devices.

TL;DR

Sharp's side-in dishwasher can be controlled through Alexa assistant.

The smart dishwasher features Wash Zone and Power Wash sprayer.

The Sharp smart dishwasher SDW6767HS retails for $999 in the US.

In terms of design, the Sharp side-in smart dishwasher is made out of stainless interior and exterior. It also comes with an adjustable multi-level rack design and power wash sprayer for effective cleaning. Additionally, the washer also boasts white LED interior lighting providing a better view when setting up your cookware inside.

Sharp says the Wash Zone option allows you to wash smaller loads by only utilizing a single rack. The voice command function via Alexa lets users identify the current mode. Users can also set timer or remote-control functions on the mobile app or through a connected smart speaker when you're away from the kitchen.

The new Sharp side-in smart dishwasher supports the Zero Touch setup for easy pairing to the Amazon Alexa app. It means current home network settings will be configured automatically to the smart dishwasher once it is paired.

There is also a quiet mode that limits the noise level of the smart dishwasher by up to 45 decibels. A multi-fan drying option is available and works with or without the heating function.

Pricing and availability of Sharp side-in smart dishwasher

Sharp's new smart dishwasher will be available this July for $999 retail price in the US. There is no word yet if Sharp will release its new kitchen washer to other regions and countries.

