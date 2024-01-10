Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 with Auracast presented at CES 2024

The Consumer Electronic Show—CES 2024 for short—is in full swing since the beginning of the week and German audio specialist Sennheiser has unveiled three new products in Las Vegas. These include the new and improved Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, further in-ear headphones with the Momentum Sport and, last but not least, the Accentum Plus over-ear headphones .

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

The Momentum True Wireless 4 are Sennheiser's most powerful earphones to date. / © Sennheiser

With the Momentum True Wireless 4, Sennheiser offers more than a dozen improvements compared to its predecessor. The adaptive ANC in-ear headphones offer an enhanced sound profile. This makes them the company's most powerful earphones to date. Based on Qualcomm's "S5 Sound Gen 2" platform and advanced Snapdragon sound technology, the Momentum True Wireless 4 enable lossless aptX sound quality with extremely low latency.

Available from February 15 in black, silver, and graphite, the in-ears now offer the new Auracast standard in addition to Bluetooth 5.4. This is characterized by the fact that an audio source, such as a television, a museum stream, or music in a club, can be played to any number of other headphones. Sennheiser highlights its optimized transparency mode, which is particularly suitable for making phone calls thanks to 6 built-in microphones.

The IP54-certified Momentum True Wireless 4 supports aptX and aptX Adaptive, SBC, and AAC in addition to the aforementioned Auracast. According to the manufacturer, the in-ear headphones have a battery life of 7.5 hours, which can be extended even further with the Qi-compatible charging case. The recommended retail price is 299.99 euros.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport

The Momentum Sport are Sennheiser's new flagship fitness earphones and combine outstanding sound with versatile features for athletes. / © Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport are also in-ear speakers which, as the name suggests, have been optimized for sports use. Features include adaptive noise cancellation, an adjustable transparency mode, an anti-wind mode and an improved acoustic system with a redesigned transducer. Available from April 9 in Polar Black, Burned Olive and Metallic Graphite colorways, the earbuds are said to cost 329, 99 euros, are IP55 sweat and water resistant and also provide real-time biometric feedback.

The built-in PPG sensor is able to measure heart rate and body temperature. This information can then be shared with apps such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Connect, Strava, Peloton and others. According to the manufacturer, for the first time in a non-Polar product, users have full access to the sports watch specialist's biosensor functions and data analysis. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport come in a shock-resistant housing and are equipped with a Qi-enabled transport and charging box. This enables an extended playing time of 6 hours up to 24 hours.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus are considered "affordable" over-ear headphones at 300 dollars. / © Sennheiser

The Accentum Plus are over-ear headphones that will be available from February 20 in the colors black and white at an "affordable" price of $229.95. These Bluetooth 5.2 multipoint headphones are characterized by first-class sound quality, long battery life, and versatile connectivity. With support for all major codecs, including aptX Adaptive, they offer an impressive 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. The integrated touchpad on the earcup, which is also used in the aforementioned Momentum flagship series, enables intuitive control of all functions.

Thanks to multipoint connectivity, wind reduction, and flexible sidetone settings, the Accentum Plus can be optimally adapted to different environments. The adaptive ANC automatically adjusts to changes in ambient noise and thus reduces distracting noise from outside. If wireless listening is not possible, the Accentum Plus can also be used with an analog audio cable.

What do you think of the new Sennheiser headphones presented at CES 2024? Have you ever listened to Sennheiser headphones? Is the price-performance ratio justified? Write us your opinion in the comments below.