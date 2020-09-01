Sennheiser presents new affordable true wireless headphones

After presenting the Momentum True Wireless 2 last spring, Sennheiser is now making the sound of the well-known Momentum headphones much more affordable with the CX 400BT True Wireless.

According to Sennheiser, the new in-ear headphones, the "CX 400BT True Wireless", will use the same drivers as the familiar Momentum True Wireless 2 headphones, so the sound quality is expected to be similar to that of the much more expensive Momentum model.

Like their bigger sibling, the new CX 400BT are also operated via touch controls that can be adjusted to anyone's personal preferences. These controls also allow you to activate the voice assistants from Google or Apple – depending on which device is connected to the headphones.

Sennheiser talks about a battery life of seven hours. The charging case supplied with the device provides a further 13 hours, giving a total battery life of up to 20 hours. The case itself charges via USB-C; wireless charging is not possible.

Sennheiser supplies a case for storing and charging the earphones. The headphones will be available in black and white. / © Sennheiser

Thanks to Sennheiser's Smart Control App for iOS and Android the sound can be adjusted to your own preferences via an equalizer. The supported codecs SBC, AAC, and aptX ensure good sound quality over the Bluetooth 5.1 connection. During calls, several integrated microphones ensure that conversations sound "natural and crystal clear" to the other party.

The CX 400BT True Wireless also remembers up to eight different Bluetooth devices. However, they're limited to only one simultaneous connection to a device. A multipoint connection is therefore not possible.

Sennheiser CX 400BT: the little brother of the Momentum True Wireless 2

The most important difference for many users to the Momentum True Wireless 2 is probably the lack of ANC – buyers of the CX 400BT have to do without active noise suppression. However, Sennheiser does supply four different ear adapters to provide perfect passive protection against disturbing ambient noise. Sennheiser does not provide any information about protection against splash water or perspiration.

However, the missing ANC helps to push the price down significantly. Sennheiser quotes a retail price of $199.95 for the CX 400BT True Wireless. The new headphones will be available in black and white from September 15th.