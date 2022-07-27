Samsung, where is my beta test?

We are very close to the final announcement of Android 13 by Google. The beta version has already reached the "platform stability" stage, and it's just a matter of time before the Pixel models will officially receive the new software update. Meanwhile, OnePlus, Asus and Xiaomi have already released the beta testing programs of their Android 13-based interfaces as well. But Samsung seems to have forgotten to start it... Could it be?

A few weeks ago, rumors about Samsung's announcement of the One UI 5.0 beta program pointed to the third week of July. As always, we believe that such rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the channel SamMobile decided to follow up on this story this week.

Back in July, the website's team exclusively revealed that the start would take place "in the third week of July". However, we are at the end of the month and still: nothing. Given that the rumors were also pointing to One UI 5.0 being officially announced to the public in October this year, delaying the start of the beta testing program would consequently delay that the official launch as well.

Android 12 development roadmap in 2021 / © Android Developers

If we look at Google's development roadmap for Android 12 and Android 13, the trend is that the new version of Android will be announced earlier this year. In 2021, the final release was scheduled to be announced after August, and Android 12 was officially announced on October 4. In 2022, the final release is signaled after July, so it should be released between August and September.

Android 13 development roadmap in 2022 / © Android Developers

On the other hand, Google tends to announce the new version of the system in conjunction with the new Google Pixel devices. And according to recent rumors involving the new series, the launch could occur only in October this year. If this happens, Samsung could keep the testing schedule from last year, that is, open the Testing Program in mid-September and release the official version of One UI 5.0 in mid-December for the Galaxy S22 series.

Meanwhile, if Google brings forward the announcement of Android 13—and consequently the new Google Pixel 7—, Samsung may delay the start of the software update of its flagship devices compared to other competitors that are already testing the new Google platform.

But honestly, in the worst case scenario, Galaxy device users will follow the same software update timeline as Samsung did last year. Would that be bad for you?